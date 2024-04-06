Triple H Discusses Potential UFC-WWE Collaboration: ‘Michael Chandler Coming’

The UFC and WWE have been at loggerheads in the past. However, they buried the hatchet in September of last year, when it was reported that the two fighting promotions had merged to form a new entity. Since then, one has seen athletes from the UFC cross over and make a cameo in WWE.

For instance, over a month ago, Michael Chandler, a UFC lightweight, went to Monday Night Raw and made headlines after calling out Conor McGregor. While his appearance drew immense attention, rumors soon took over, as fans were curious to know if he would transition into WWE.

In light of such events, Triple H sat down with Logan Paul on his podcast and revealed that one should expect more of such crossovers from the UFC-WWE collaboration.WWE’s chief content officer even addressed the situation during the interview, and said,

“I think you probably likely to like Chandler coming into ours or you know Rey Mysterio was at a fight a while ago at the UFC and did some stuff with them. I think you’ll see stuff like that I think you’ll also see us going into markets with combined events.”

It is safe to say that the times are exciting for both organizations given the possibility of such collaborations. Moreover, with Chandler’s future in the WWE still under speculation, it should be mentioned that the 37-year-old has talked about working with the wrestling promotion in the past.

Michael Chandler to transition into the WWE?

The American Lightweight is a formidable fighter, but he is just as skillful on the mic as he is in the cage. Besides, was evident from his Monday Night Raw appearance that he was cut for making it big in the WWE. Hence, it was quite intriguing when immediately after the fight, Chandler posted a video to his IG account, hinting at his future plans.

The 37-year-old MMA artist posted a video of himself talking with Triple H, suggesting that the two of them had signed a contract. He captioned the post as,

“Contract signed – @wwe@tripleh@tkogrp@ufc -See you at the top!”

Chandler has been on a lay-off from the UFC in hopes of a fight with Conor McGregor. Hence, it would not be hard to foresee him in the WWE. However, only time can tell if it will happen anytime soon.