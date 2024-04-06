Logan Paul Pitches Himself for UFC Crossover to Triple H Post-TKO Merger; Mike Majlak Suggests Conor McGregor

Logan Paul believes that he is accomplished enough to fight in the UFC. ‘The Maverick’ is currently a part of WWE, and holds the prestigious title of the WWE United States Champion. Although it has only been two years since Logan debuted in the promotion, he has managed to build up a reputation and is pretty well-known in the wrestling community. Perhaps, it is this fame that helped him bring famed wrestler Triple H on his podcast, where they spoke about the UFC and how it has signed a merger to partner with WWE.

Considering how successful Logan has been in the WWE, it isn’t surprising to learn that he has a background in wrestling. ‘The Maverick’ wrestled during his college days and even dabbled in a bit of boxing, making him a well-rounded athlete.

Likewise, in the latest episode of his podcast, Impaulsive, he spoke to Triple H about a possible ‘crossover’ event between the UFC and WWE:

“I would do it, I would totally do it. For the right dance partner, I would love to do a UFC fight, and now that you guys are partners, I think, at the right time it could make a lot of sense.”

Logan Paul’s co-host Mike Majlak could not believe what Paul was saying. However, curiosity got the better of him, and he eventually asked ‘The Maverick’ who he would even choose to face in the UFC.

Later, Majlak even went on to troll Logan, claiming the YouTuber-Wrestler could beat McGregor if the Irishman was hungover after a night of partying and promotions for Road House. However, following Logan’s demands of wanting to fight in the UFC, one of his former rivals has called him out to an MMA fight.

Dillon Danis calls out Logan Paul to an MMA fight and includes a condition regarding their lawsuit

Dillon Danis wants to face off against Logan Paul in an MMA bout. However, there is a catch that involves the lawsuit between Paul’s fiance Nina Agdal and Danis. Back in 2023, Agdal filed a ‘revenge p*rn’ lawsuit against Danis because of his antics leading up to his previous fight against Paul. Yet, this time, the 30-year-old claimed,

“I will agree to settle the lawsuit and meet their demands if Logan Paul agrees to sign a contract for an MMA fight with me.”

Danis claims he will settle the lawsuit and agree to their demands if Logan Paul signs a contract for an MMA fight against him. However, ‘The Maverick’ has yet to respond to the challenge.

From the looks of it, Danis is pretty desperate to make this fight a reality as he has been trying to get back at Paul, ever since the YouTuber-Wrestler defeated him back in October 2023. In fact, the 30-year-old hasn’t even stopped trolling Paul on social media.