“Roger Federer Was Screaming Doing Impersonations of WWF Characters” – Tennis Sensation Roger Federer Was Once a WWE-Loving Crybaby!

As revealed by one of the Tennis veterans, the sporting sensation Roger Federer once used to be a WWE-loving ‘lazy’ boy.

Recently the tennis-playing sensation Roger Federer announced his retirement from the sport. Federer announced his retirement on the 15th of September 2022. On this occasion, we bring you one of the sensational revelations made by the former ATP communications manager, David Law.

The former ATP communications manager had revealed in the past that the Swiss-based tennis player do not use to be the humble person he is today.

Speaking on the platform of Tennis Podcast, the tennis veteran said that during the course of the tournaments Roger would throw in a substandard performance where he’d mentally break down or he’d get emotional and throw his rackets. David further stated that the tennis sensation used to act like a baby. He further said that the Swiss star used to be a crybaby on the court and it took him a while to grow up.

“The number of times we would go to tournaments and he would throw in a substandard performance where he’d mentally break down or he’d get emotional and throw his rackets — he was a baby,” Law said. “Honestly, he was a crybaby on the court. He was just immature and it took him a while [to grow up].”

David Law met Federer when the tennis sensation was 16 years of age. Speaking about his early days with the current sensation Law said that the future great loved listening to obnoxious music and was big into video games. Law further said that Peter Lundgren used to take him out in a hire car in Miami.

There they would stick on AC/DC. Law further revealed that Roger would sing it and shout it at the top of his lungs. He also added that people do not realize how loud the tennis player likes it to be.

Law also revealed that Federer would scream at the top of his voice doing impersonations of other players. The former ATP communication manager also said that the Swiss-based star would also impersonate the characters he might have seen in the then World Wrestling Federation (WWF) .

The company of WWF is now been renamed as WWE with the abbreviation standing for World Wrestling Entertainment. He also said that he would do all these weird things only because he had so much energy. Law also added that he has never seen anybody on the circuit with so much energy within them.

“In the locker room and the showers he’d be screaming at the top of his voice doing impersonations of other players and characters that he might have seen in the World Wrestling Federation and things like that just because he had so much energy,” Law said. “I don’t think I’d ever seen anybody on the circuit with this much energy.”

Federer would reportedly imitate John Cena and Randy Orton with his friends and would keep track of the storylines on WWE television.

According to Law, Federer’s transitioned from a child into a man after learning of his former coach Peter Carter’s death.

“Federer was devastated,” Law revealed. “That made Federer grow up incredibly quickly because I don’t think he’d ever had to think about mortality before. It stopped him in his tracks and it caused him problems for a long time in terms of dealing with it, dealing with the grief. This is someone he knew well, who he saw every day, who he traveled everywhere with.

“It hit Federer incredibly hard and I think that — and this is a feature of Federer as a boy becoming a man — is that at every stage of his life, whatever has happened, he’s digested what has happened and he’s learnt from it. He’s moved onwards.”

The Swiss Maestro will walk out to the tennis court for the very final time when he walks out for his Laver Cup match next week.

