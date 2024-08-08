Aryna Sabalenka Touched by Superfan Drawing Her to Perfection

Jan 25, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates her victory over Coco Gauff of the United States in the semi-final of the women s singles at the Australian Open. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Former world number 1 women’s singles tennis star Aryna Sabalenka has been receiving so much love from around the world from her fans. Recently, a fan of hers did an adorable thing to make her happy and she was left in awe of that.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 2024 Australian Open champion shared a post of her superfan. The post had a sketch of Aryna which was drawn by the Scottish fan. The sketch screamed perfection since it was hard to differentiate from reality.

Even Sabalenka was left stunned by the artwork and reacted to it by putting a heart emoji on her story while sharing the sketch. The artist, who goes by the name of Lily Elva, also created sketches of a few other tennis players, to mark the onset of Hard Court season.

A fan makes an outstanding fan art for Aryna Sabalenka pic.twitter.com/OwiE2rdSvr — TennisWorld (@TennisWorl65157) August 8, 2024

The post included the sketches of Daniil Medvedev, Jasmine Paolini, Casper Ruud, Emma Raducanu, and Denis Shapovalov among others.

Sabalenka has been enjoying a great season so far, which began with a victory at the Australian Open, where she successfully defended her title to win her second consecutive singles major title. She followed the momentum by reaching significant stages in the following ATP tournament, though she couldn’t win a title as she lost in finals, semis, or quarters.

To prepare for the upcoming US Open, Sabalenka took part in the CITI Open, where she lost the semi-final to Marie Bouzkova. She is now taking part in the Canadian Open, where her campaign will start tomorrow.

I Love to Play on Clay: Aryna

Earlier, in a pre-tournament press conference, Sabalenka shut down claims that Clay was not her best surface and disagreed with the opinion. She added that clay was more comfortable to her than hard court, though she has not enjoyed much success on the former, while she has won both her singles and doubles major titles on hard court.

“I love to play on clay court. I don’t know why people think that this is not my best surface. I probably feel better on clay than on hard, to be honest. But, yeah, result-wise, I’m better on hard court (laughing)”

“Yeah, I mean, clay court is different tennis. It’s longer rallies, you need to build a point, you need to finish the point. It’s definitely a good thing for the hard court where the points become shorter and faster, and probably physically you’re better,” she added.