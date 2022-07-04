“Rousey is welcome to change with us” – Natalya shoots at Ronda Rousey following her comments on the WWE Locker Room

Current SmackDown Woman’s Champion Ronda Rousey recently got blasted by Natalya for the remarks she made on a show.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet recently appeared on an episode of ‘The Kurt Angle Show‘. Chatting with her former Wrestlemania tag team partner, Ronda Rousey opened up about the environment of the Women’s locker room in WWE. She described the locker room as sunshine and lollipops. Although the comment wasn’t intended to hurt anyone, it appears Rousey has offended her old friend, Natalya.

One-time WWE women’s champion, Natalya and her assistant have taken Rousey’s comments personally. The duo also took to Twitter to pin their response to Ronda Rousey’s recent comments.

Natalya slams Ronda Rousey; invites her to the locker room at least once

Natalya’s assistant Bob voiced his dissent with the statement made by Ronda Rousey on The Kurt Angle Show. He took to Natalya’s official Twitter handle and claimed the WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion wouldn’t know anything about woman’s locker room. He also criticized Rousey for never leaving her private bus.

Moreover, Bob noted that if Rousey had ever spent time in the locker room, she would have known everyone is hated secretly.

A few moments later, the challenger for Rousey Smackdown Woman’s Title joined the thread and verbally destroyed the champion. Natalya sarcastically denied what her assistant had said and tried to agree with Ronda Rousey. Natalya added a photo of the Poo-Pourrie bathroom spray in her tweet alongside an interesting caption. She said:

“Bob, you moron!” Natalya scolded, “Haven’t you been paying attention the last few years!? We all, in fact, do love each other! We kiss kittens/puppies, braid each other’s hair and use Poo-Pourrie in the locker room…”

Natalya further went on to invite the SmackDown woman’s champion to join other female superstars backstage at least once. She even mocked Rousey for leaving WWE after Wrestlemania35.

“Also, Ronda is welcome to change with us at least once before she leaves again!” Natalya added.

Bob, you moron! Haven’t you been paying attention for the last few years?! We all, in fact, do love each other! We kiss kittens/puppies, braid each others hair and use Poo-Pourrie in the locker room. Also, Ronda is welcome to change with us at least once before she leaves again! https://t.co/ynFU4XJWyb pic.twitter.com/OtWV9MIkwK — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 14, 2022

Although the comments appear harsh, it could be WWE’s way to hype the Rousey-Natalya in-ring face-off. WWE has often used social media to setting up feuds. Moreover, both female superstars share a good bond outside the ring.

The self-claimed Iron Woman of WWE will be challenging Rousey for the championship

Ronda Rousey became the Smackdown Women’s Champion after defeating Charlotte Flair in an i-quit match at Wrestlemania Backlash. The 2022 Woman’s Royal Rumble winner has been featured regularly on the blue brand since then.

Currently, the champion is scheduled to defend her title against Natalya on July 2nd at WWE Money In The Bank in Las Vegas, NV. It will be interesting to see who has the last laugh in the ring.

Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya set for WWE Money in the Bank https://t.co/lu5L6kjv95 pic.twitter.com/vOxUgMstv6 — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) June 11, 2022

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.