“Yeah, we had an altercation” – Former WWE Star makes a controversial claim regarding Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ahmed Johnson recalls his backstage brawl with The Rock that happened in 1997.

The Rock is undoubtedly the biggest superstar WWE has ever produced. The 10-time world championship was Vince McMahon’s go-to guy before going to Hollywood. Just like every top star, The Rock also has his fair share of backstage issues with his fellow stars. One such happening was recently shared by one of Rock’s fellow superstars.

Anthony Norris, also known as Ahmed Johnson, recalled his backstage altercation with the Hollywood megastar Dwane Johnson. Ahmed worked in WWE between 1995 and 1998 and was one of the top names of the early Attitude Era.

Former WWE IC Champion states that he overheard The Rock “running his mouth” backstage

It’s not the first time this issue has come to light. The former WWE star has talked about his fight with The Rock a few times in the past.

Recently, while speaking with Gregory Iron of Iron-On Wrestling, the former IC Champion recalled the whole incident again. Both The Rock and Ahmed Johnson were involved in a feud during the latter half of 1997. Ahmed stated that he overheard Rock rattling about something backstage that he didn’t like. The former champion states that he then confronted ‘The Rock’ for being

“Yeah, we had an altercation. He [The Rock] was basically running his mouth when he shouldn’t have been running it.” Johnson stated.

This whole claim seems bizarre given the fact that Johnson narrated a different version of the story back then. Still, no matter how true this is, the One-Time Intercontinental Champion has brought his conflict with The Rock to the light again.

Johnson once claimed that he and Rock shared a few blows during that altercation

In one of his earlier interviews in 2006, Johnson described the whole incident. He recalled the whole backstage incident involving him and The Rock.

Johnson narrated his backstage conversation with The Rock before their in-ring face-off later that night. The former star stated that Rock wasn’t keen to do his high spots when he was agreeing to do his spots. Anderson recalled how that whole argument between the two soon turned into a fight. Johnson said:

“We had a match coming up, matter of fact, that same night. We were calling the match and I was willing to do his high spots but he wasn’t willing to do all mine… And then we got into a little altercation there.”

The former WWE star even claimed that he and Rock exchanged a few blows. Johnson stated that it was Ron Simmons and Papa Shango who broke them up.

“Yeah, a few blows were thrown,” Johnson stated.

