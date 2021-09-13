Samoa Joe relinquishes NXT Championship. The record setting three time NXT Champion announced his decision via a video on Twitter.

Samoa Joe is no longer the WWE NXT Champion. He announced his decision to vacate the title due to injuries. The Samoan Submission Machine beat Karrion Kross at TakeOver 36 to become the first-ever three-time NXT Champion. Unfortunately, his reign has come to an abrupt end.

Joe took to Twitter to inform fans that he had been advised by WWE medical to step away from the ring for an undetermined period of time due to undisclosed injuries. He said that NXT’s new era deserves a “fighting champion” following which he announced his decision to relinquish the NXT Championship.

The following is his full statement:

“Hello, I’m NXT champion Samoa Joe. Apart [from] my recent return, my goals were very simple. I sought to ensure the respect and integrity due to both NXT and its championship. I sought to ensure that everybody understood that the needs of one individual will never outstrip the sum of the brand. Today, I find myself having to stand on those principles.”

“Recently WWE medical has informed me that due to certain injuries, they’d like to have me step away from the ring for a brief, but indeterminate amount of time. I realize this week we are on the cusp of a new NXT, we are on the brink of a new era in our history, and that era deserves a fighting champion. That’s why it makes a difficult decision very easy to make. Effective immediately, I relinquish the NXT championship. Best of luck to those who will vie for it. My sincerest condolences to whoever wins, because I will be along shortly to recollect what is mine.”



