“It was a fun match” – Former WWE Star reveals details about the final match of his counterpart Triple H in the company

Former WWE star and the rival of Triple H in his last match for the company reveals details about the match.

One of the former stars of WWE who was also a part of the final match of the husband of the Chief of WWE, Triple H has revealed the details about the match. The Game undertook retirement concerning health issues. The last outing of Triple H in the wrestling ring turned out to be a tag team bout. The match featured Shinsuke Nakamura, Robert Roode, and Samoa Joe alongside Triple H.

Now, the opponent has disclosed the last outing of Triple H. The opponent is none other than Samoa Joe. Samoa recently spoke to Sports Illustrated. In the interview, Joe stated that the match was quite fun and the crowd enjoyed it as well. The reigning Ring of Honor World Television Champion praised Triple H on his illustrious career.

WWE Star reveals details about the final match of Triple H

Speaking about the match Joe said that the match was fun. He also added that the crowd had a good time. Speaking about the career of The Game, Triple H Joe said that the wrestler has had a monster career. Samoa also added that it was an honour on his part to be a part of the last match of the career of Triple H.

Earlier this year, due to his heart condition, The Game announced his retirement from in-ring action while appearing on First Take. Shortly afterwards, he appeared on the second night of WrestleMania 38 as the COO of WWE and confirmed his decision. The wrestler was previously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as a member of the D-Generation X faction.

“It was a fun match and the crowd had a good time. Obviously, he’s had a monster career, and it’s an honour to be part of his last match,” said Joe.

In his wrestling career, Samoa Joe shared the ring with various legends. This list includes names like Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar. As a part of the Survivor Series 2017 show, Joe had also teamed up with The Game. The two were joined by Finn Balor, Kurt Angle, and Braun Strowman.

Recently, Triple H was announced as the new Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. The new EVP replaced John Laurinaitis. As per the reports Laurinaitis was involved in an alleged misconduct case involving him and long-term former WWE CEO/Chairman, Vince McMahon.