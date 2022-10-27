WWE Legend Shawn Michaels says his relationship with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson “Wasn’t As Bad As Everyone Made It Out To Be.”

The Rock is one of if not the biggest name to have ever come out of the WWE. Shawn Michaels on the other hand is arguably the greatest WWE wrestler to have stepped foot inside the squared circle. Despite being active at the same time however, the two have never worked a program with each other.

There have long been rumors that the Rock specifically asked to never work with the Heart Break Kid. While that has never been confirmed, what we do know is that the two superstars had differences with each other. However, Shawn Michaels feels that the dynamics of their relationships were overblown.

Shawn Michaels says his relationship with The Rock “Wasn’t As Bad As Everyone Made It Out To Be”

The WWE Hall of Famer recently appeared on Logan Paul’s ImPAULsive podcast. He opened up on his relationship with The Rock and that the two have always gotten along fine.

“I’ve never worked with him. The times I’ve seen him, we’ve always gotten along okay. I don’t think it was as bad as everyone made it out to be,” Shawn Michaels said.

He also admitted to being a divisive and controversial figure who gave everyone a hard time. So, when he returned to the WWE in 2002, he tried his hardest to make amends with everyone.

“It was important to me to go around and make amends and at least tell everyone, ‘Sorry about the way I was. I have no excuse, I’m willing to earn back whatever,” he added.

Why did the Rock and Shawn Michaels never have a match against each other?

Plagued with several personal issues, Shawn Michaels was as toxic as he could get during his first WWE run. Around the same time Vince McMahon was slowly pushing The Rock to the top of the card.

According to several sources, Shawn Michaels and Triple H wanted to derail the Brahma Bull’s momentum and bury him. However, the final nail in the coffin, according to rumors, was Michaels insulting Lia Maivia, The Rock’s grandmother.

Shawn Michael’s recent statement is the first either of them have ever brought this up. However, considering The Rock has left his daughter in HBK’s care, it appears that if there ever was real life heat, the two have already sorted it out between themselves.

