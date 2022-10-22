“Hopefully He’s Training With God” – Roman Reigns Reacts to Logan Paul Training With WWE Legend Shawn Michaels

“The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns recently pinned his reaction on Logan Paul getting some in-ring tips from Shawn Michaels.

The upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view will see YouTube Star Logan Paul challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Title. Despite the event being just a couple of weeks ahead, both men were absent from the recent episode of SmackDown. However, since it’s only his third official WWE match, the social media star had turned to a veteran for some help.

Logan has been training with Shawn Michaels, and WWE recently gave a glimpse of that on Twitter. It showed Logan Paul showcasing his athleticism and having a great time with HBK.

However, it seems Roman Reigns isn’t satisfied with his opponent’s preparation. Although Logan Paul is learning from legends, The Head of the Table isn’t impressed.

Roman Reigns says Logan Paul will need all he can get

Now, as Roman Reigns saw Paul’s training pictures on the internet, he responded. He took to his Twitter account and reacted to the post with an interesting caption. The Tribal Chief wrote that in Saudi Arabia, the YouTube Star will be requiring all the help can gather.

In fact, Roman Reigns is hoping that Logan Paul seeks some of that aid from GOD next week. He wrote:

He’s gonna need all the help he can get. Hopefully he’s training with God next week. #WWECrownJewel https://t.co/KRlTDBdJeq — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 20, 2022

Well, Roman Reigns seems confident that even legends like HBK can’t protect Logan Paul from his carnage in Saudi. On the other hand, Paul hasn’t reacted to Reigns’ comments yet. It will be interesting to see how the ‘ultimate influencer’ reacts.

However, it wasn’t only The Tribal Chief who took shots at Paul, the Wiseman also joined the party.

Paul Heyman reacts to his Tribal Chief’s post; Called him a GOD

When it comes to roasting Logan Paul, how to the Wiseman not get involved? Heyman jumped into the conversation and fired some indirect shots at the YouTube Star.

Wiseman, talking to his Tribal Chief, stated that his opponent won’t be able to train with God as his calendar is full. Paul Heyman indirectly mocked Logan and at the same time, called Roman Reigns a God. He wrote:

The Tribal Chief and his Bloodline have been trolling Logan Paul ever since he challenged him for the Undisputed Title. Although the YouTube star tried playing some mind games, The Bloodline still came up strong.

At Crown Jewel, while the YouTube Star will be looking to solidify himself in WWE with a win, Roman Reigns will look to finish undefeated. So far, Bloodline has the upper hand, let’s see if Logan Paul will have the last laugh or not.

