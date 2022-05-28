“Shawn Michaels was running the show back then”- Former WWE Superstar says Shawn Michaels stopped him from becoming World Champion

Former WWE Superstar Ahmed Johnson recently stated that WWE legend Shawn Michaels did not want him to become a World Champion.

Over the years, many ex-WWE superstars have spoken about other superstars burying them during their stint with the company. Even the 14-time world champion Triple H has been accused of using his influence against his co-workers during the early stage of his career. Recently, WWE’s first-ever Intercontinental Champion Ahmed Johnson shared his experience with WWE legend Shawn Michaels.

Ahmed stated that the 2011 Hall of Famer was the reason for him not becoming a World Champion in WWE. The former star also made a big statement regarding Shawn Michaels.

Johnson claims WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels wasn’t ready to see him on the top

While speaking on the Iron-On Wrestling Podcast, the first-ever Intercontinental Champion shared his bad experience working with Michaels between 1996 and 1997. The former star stated that initially, he believed that Michaels would elevate his career. But, with time, his view on the Heart Breaking Kid changed.

Ahmed claimed that the WWE Champion(Shawn Michaels) during that time had a bad reputation among his fellow superstars. He stated that Michaels was a champion and therefore, had full control over who to pick as his opponent. Johnson believes he deserved a title shot but people like Shawn Michaels buried him. Johnson further stated that Michaels did want to see him pushed that high in the company.

“It was other wrestlers like Shawn Michaels. They didn’t want to see me pushed that high. I don’t know [why], personal reasons?… I was still green and learning, but I think I was ready for the world title shot. Because Shawn had the belt and everything… he was running the show back then, and he was basically picking who was going against him.” Johnson said.

The former WWE star makes a big accusation regarding the 2011 Hall of Famer

While talking to Iron-On Wrestling’s Gregory Iron, the former IC Champion also voiced his opinion as to why he wasn’t given a World Title shot. Johnson makes a bold claim that it was because him being a black man. The former star believes Micheals wasn’t ready to see a black man holding World Championship.

Johnson also took a shot at the WWE legend by saying why didn’t Michaels say anything when he was the Intercontinental Champion and rising to the top. He said:

“From my understanding, what I heard, he didn’t think it was time for a black man to be World’s Champion. I didn’t hear him say that when I was Intercontinental Champion and popping the house everywhere we went.”

These are very serious accusations made by the WWE’s first-ever Intercontinental Champion. Nevertheless, it would be intriguing to listen to Shawn Michaels’s side of the story.

