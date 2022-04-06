“Sometimes his little head thinks for his big head” – Jim Ross says Donald Trump was more interested in WWE Divas than the rest of the show

Jim Ross talked about his interactions with Donald Trump in WWE. He revealed what he was more interested in than the WWE itself.

In his 154th episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross spoke about WrestleMania 23 and recalled the Battle of the Billionaires between Vince McMahon and former President of the United States Donald Trump. Ross talked about his interactions with Ex-US Donald Trump in WWE and revealed that he was more one aspect of WWE than the product itself.

Ross reveals that Trump was more interested in divas than the show itself

During the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross said that he has had many conversations with Donald Trump during that time in 2007. Ross said that Trump relied on him to translate some of the wrestling-speak.

He said:

“I don’t know if he’s a perfectionist but he’s going to perfect his image, he was certain of that. I had several conversations with him and he kind of relied on me to translate some of the wrestling-speak which I did, the best I could. He seemed to me to be more interested in the divas than the rest of the show. ‘Who’s she, what’s that one,’ that kind of thing. But I can’t say that’s a mistake, he’s a healthy red-blooded American man and sometimes his little head thinks for his big head, hell, I don’t know.”

Jim further discussed more and said he had more issues with Trump as a President than as a performer

“He was okay Conrad, he was protective. His son, I can’t remember which one it was, was really scary, dorky. His facial expressions, like he was a secret service guy and he couldn’t beat his way out of a paper bag. I didn’t have any real issues with Trump, I had more issues with him as president than I did as a performer at WrestleMania 23. He was okay, he was in a new land and he was not used to being in a new land, he’s used to being the emperor of the new land and he was in a different world, he was in Vince’s world and he adapted and we did well.” Ross Stated.

Donald Trump in the Battle of Billionaires with Vince McMahon at Wrestlemania 23

The main event at Wrestlemania 23 witnessed Bobby Lashley representing Trump and Umaga representing Vince McMahon. Umaga seemed to win the match until Stone Cold came in a referee shirt. Austin took out the actual referee and helped Lashley win.

Nevertheless, Vince was handcuffed to a barber’s chair where Trump and Lashley then proceeded to shave his hair.

At the time in 2007, nobody would have ever considered that Trump would become the President of the United States. During his political rally in January 2021, the former President also used The Undertaker’s theme music.

