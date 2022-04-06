Wrestling

“Sometimes his little head thinks for his big head” – Jim Ross says Donald Trump was more interested in WWE Divas than the rest of the show

Yasser Ayaz

Jim Ross talked about his interactions with Donald Trump in WWE. He revealed what he…