Vince McMahon Controversy: Vince Mcmahon paid $5 million to Donald Trump’s foundation

Some new details regarding the Vince McMahon controversy suggest a huge amount was paid to Donald Trump’s charity.

The last few months have undoubtedly been the worst days for Vince McMahon following his controversy. The 77-year-old was accused of paying about $20 million to cover his alleged relationships and misconduct. Therefore, an internal investigation was held by WWE Board and things got worse ever since. Every day, new revelations are made regarding the undisclosed payments made by Mr. McMahon during his tenure as CEO.

Recently, the Wall Street Journal made some new disclosures that link a huge amount to former US President, Donald Trump. It was reported that Vince McMahon paid $5 million to Donald Trump’s foundation in the late 2000s. WSJ gave a detailed insight into how the former CEO paid millions to Mr. Trump.

Vince paid $5 million to Trump foundation between 2007 and 2009

According to the latest report, WWE’s security filings this month found that 5 out of $20 million paid by Mr. McMahon were unrelated to the hush money scandal. The payments in fact benefited WWE as Vince ran the company back then. Although it was stated that the payments were unexpalined, but nothing was said as to why those payments benefited WWE.

However, people close to the investigation believe the money went to Donald Trump Foundation as charitable donations. The payments were made between 2007 and 2009 when Trump appeared on WWE TV. His appearances resulted in a $1 million fee and a personal contribution of $4 million from Mr. McMahon personally.

WSJ’s report also gave some interesting insights regarding the Wrestlemania 23 Battle of the Billionaires. It stated that Trump made sure that he will not shave his head even if his wrestler loses. Moreover, someone who reviewed Trump’s contract with WWE stated that the former US President directed McMahon to send $4 million to his charity.

Vince McMahon ends his 40-year-long run with WWE on a bad note

Well, nobody ever thought Mr. McMahon will vacate his crown. In fact, a lot of talents left WWE because they were unsure of their future under the 77-year-old. But, following the hush money scandal, Mr. McMahon initially stepped down as the CEO and then eventually retired on the 22nd of July. The veteran took to social media where he announced his departure from WWE.

At 77, time for me to retire.

Thank you, WWE Universe.

Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 22, 2022

Anyway, following his exit, while Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon became the Co-CEOs, Triple H has been appointed as the Creative Head. The company seems to be in good hands as fans and critics have lauded the new regime. As far as the internal investigation goes, it is substantially over. But, let’s see what new elements will be unearthed by WSJ in the future.

