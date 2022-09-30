Spoiler: WWE Will Unveil the Mysterious “White Rabbit” at Extreme Rules!

WWE to reveal the mystery behind the “White Rabbit” at the pay-per-view event of Extreme Rules.

The forthcoming pay-per-view event Extreme Rules may be the final stage where the “White Rabbit” will be revealed. For weeks, strange and paradoxical vignettes have been playing on WWE TV. The first experience was during a commercial break of Friday Night SmackDown on September 16.

During the break, lights went out, and a song by Jefferson Airplane “White Rabbit” was played. WWE continued dropping such hints that may be linked to the return of “The Eater of The World” Bray Wyatt.

Here’s a better view of the “White Rabbit” song playing for the crowd during the SmackDown show for anyone interested in watching the full thing 🐇 Hope it helps 🙏https://t.co/qt3AUi2diO — Hiro! 🪐✨ (@superJpunch) September 24, 2022

In addition to the teases, WWE embedded a “white rabbit” QR code for the fans to scan which led them to flashback footage of WWE superstars from back in the day. The message in the video was “who killed the world? You did!”.

According to Fightful Select, very few people who are “in the know” claim that the white rabbit will be revealed at Extreme Rules. However, it’s uncertain that the person behind the codes will be physically present in the arena.

The QR Code on #WWERaw for “White Rabbit” shown during the Rollins + Rey match is this pic.twitter.com/6Ul08U3Aaq — Drunk Big AL (@DrunkBigAL18) September 27, 2022

Wyatt’s last appearance on WWE was at WrestleMania 37 where he face Randy Orton. The match was won by Orton with a little assist from Alexa Bliss. Since his absence, every post or Tweet from Wyatt on his social media has been mysterious vis-a-vis his in-ring return.

Why was Bray Wyatt released?

The year 2021 resulted in the release of several superstars like Big, Show, Braun Strowman, Jeff Hardy, and more. The unceremonious departure of The Fiend raised a lot of eyebrows.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Wyatt was released because of having health issues and personal problems. In addition, Wyatt was the third highest-paid wrestler on the roster. WWE paid almost $4M a year to Wyatt.

“He also had health issues, as far as being kept out of action and everything like that.

“There was the argument that he was more harm than good, other than the fact that he sold a lot of merchandise. They obviously felt pretty highly of him, considering they signed him to a contract for almost $4 million a year… I think he was third-highest paid in the company.”

Where has Bray Wyatt been doing while he was away from the ring?

It’s been over a year since Bray Wyatt was released from WWE. After his release on July 31, 2021, Bray Wyatt was involved in a horror film project with special effects artist Jason Baker.

Baker who is close friends with Wyatt spoke on The Rock & Roll Beer Guy Podcast about working with the WWE’s New Face of Fear. Although Baker didn’t flesh out the details, he did reveal the movie to be in the works.

“It’s happening, it’s going. Did some stuff in November in Tennessee and we’re working on some more stuff and it’s coming along and yeah. Hopefully, people like it once we finally get it all put together.”

Baker is also the original designer of the Fiend’s mask and other props. His very first project with Bray Wyatt was the FireFly Funhouse segments which were episodically shown on WWE TV.

Click here for more Wrestling News.