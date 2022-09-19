“He’s a Victim of His Own Mind” – Triple H on Bray Wyatt and His Possible WWE Return

WWE Head of Creative Triple H recently shared his experience working with Bray Wyatt and also shed light on his return to WWE.

Ever since Triple H took over the creative department of WWE, there has been a string of returning superstars. In fact, fans have been eagerly waiting for the new regime to bring back Bray Wyatt. Earlier, it was rumored that he will return at this year’s SummerSlam and then at the UK event, but nothing happened. Well, who better than the new Creative Head of WWE to answer the question?

Recently, Triple H was in conversation with Ariel Helwani before the Clash at the Castle PPV in the UK. The Game opened up on a lot of topics including Wyatt’s return.

Triple H describes how it was like to work with Bray Wyatt backstage

During the ending moments of the interview, Helwani named five superstars and asked Triple H about their return to WWE. One of the names was Bray Wyatt as there were rumors that he might make his comeback at the UK event.

Although The Game did not provide any details as to when or where the return will happen, he did share his work experience with Wyatt. He praised the former star and stated he loved working with him. Triple H stated that Bray Wyatt was a creative person backstage, but also a victim of his mind.

The current creative head shared how Wyatt would pitch some crazy ideas backstage and if not stopped, he would come up with one more after a while. Triple H admitted Wyatt was a bit difficult to work with, but he also commended his crazy creative mind. He stated:

“His [Bray Wyatt’s] mind just never stops thinking of creative. But it’s like being in a whirlwind of stuff, without the harness and without somebody to point the tornado. It’s just all over the place. And he’s a victim of his own mind.”

“I have no idea where some of the concepts and thoughts come from in his head — like some crazy place, right?” Triple H added. “But you just have to be able to, at some point, ‘Alright, stop thinking, and let’s do this’. Because five minutes later he’ll be like, ‘Never mind all that other stuff, I got this crazy idea’ and he’s off on something else.

“But he’s a wonderfully free-flowing creative mind, as long as you can harness him.”

Will the Eater of Worlds make his return to WWE?

Well, his release was a surprise to not only his fans but also the pro wrestling world. Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character was so over with the WWE audience that nobody anticipated his departure. But, Vince being Vince, decided to let him go last year in July.

Nevertheless, Bray Wyatt has not wrestled for any other promotion since then. And as per the rumors and reports, he will definitely return to WWE. But, the if, when, and where of his comeback are unknown as of now. Though speculations are indicating it will happen at a big Premium Live Event.

So, let’s see when The Eater of Worlds makes his much-awaited return to WWE. And if he does, it will be interesting to see how he will be booked under the creative control of Triple H.

