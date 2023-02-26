Triple H and Shawn Michaels have a legendary friendship. The duo changed the landscape of wrestling as talent in the 90s as D-Generation X and continue to do the same today as promoters and bookers with WWE and NXT. Both Shawn and Triple H are happily married. However, there was a time when Stephanie McMahon thought her husband and his best friend were lovers.

It didn’t help that HBK was a flamboyant character who had no qualms kissing Triple H on the lips on live television. As we know now, there was nothing between the two. However, back then Stephanie was just as confused as quite a few were at the time.

Stephanie McMahon used to think Triple H and Shawn Michaels were more than friends

Back in 2014, Stephanie McMahon participated in a live chat with fans via The Mirror. A fan asked what her impression of Triple H was. The former WWE Chairwoman hesitated for a bit before revealing that she thought Triple H and Shawn Michaels were lovers.

“My first impression of Triple H… Well, I was in college watching DX on Monday Night Raw and I have to say that, um, I was very intrigued with DX. And I actually did wonder if — I’m going to get so killed for this. I wondered if Triple H and Shawn didn’t have more than a friendship going on.”

Triple H was in fact dating one of his DX stablemates, but it was Chyna and not Shawn Michaels. Stephanie and Triple H married in 2003 and have three children together.

The couple had their first kiss on live television

The storyline relationship between Triple H and Stephanie McMahon took place three years before they officially got married. Stephanie recalled the two being goofy around each other and how her heart would race every time the Game was around.

While they were married in storyline, the two were just friends in real life. The first time they shared an on-screen kiss was the first time they had actually ever kissed. The Billion Dollar princess recalled the moment during a WWE Untold documentary.

“I walked Triple H out in the entrance way and he kissed me.

That was the first time he had ever actually kissed me on the lips, and it kind of took me back because I knew it was in character, but was it really in character?

I kind of had the butterfly moment.”

Life imitated art and the two fell in love with each other. The rest is, well, history now. Shawn Michaels is still in their life, but Stephanie now knows who Triple H is actually in love with.

