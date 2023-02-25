Roman Reigns Once Joked About Comparisons With Aquaman Star Jason Momoa

If you’ve followed wrestling in the last two and a half years, you’d know that Roman Reigns has perpetually been at the top of the food chain. The Tribal Chief’s unmatched force of personality has propelled him to rule the industry. It’s safe to bet that there’s no one in WWE quite like Roman Reigns. That said, the Head of the Table doesn’t like to be compared to anybody, though, there is an uncanny resemblance between him and Hollywood star Jason Momoa.

Their striking resemblance has grabbed the headlines many times in the past. Fans even wondered if the Aquaman actor is related to Reigns in any way, but there is no relation between both men. The WWE Undisputed Universal Champion once even took a subtle dig at the Hollywood star during a house show.

Roman Reigns takes a subtle jab at Jason Momoa

In a resurfaced video clip, Roman Reigns made a bold claim that the movie Aquaman would have done better if he was in it. During a house show in 2021, The Bloodline squared off against the team of Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, and Xavier Woods.

At some point mid-match, a fan told Roman Reigns that he loved him in Aquaman. The Tribal Chief turned to the fan without hesitation and made a witty remark.

“It would have made more money if I was in it too!”

Roman Reigns’ quip had the fans guffawing. Interestingly, in 2022, it was reported that Roman Reigns would soon leave WWE to pursue a Hollywood career.

It’s worth noting that Roman Reigns indeed has some experience on the silver screen as he was in the cast of the Fast and Furious spinoff, Hobbs and Shaw alongside his cousin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. However, the way things are going for Roman Reigns in WWE, the call-up from Hollywood is going to have to wait.

Roman Reigns is the highest-rated star in WWE 2K23

Without a doubt, Roman Reigns is the biggest attraction in WWE today. His years of dominance in the company as a top-tier talent have now earned him a milestone rating in WWE’s video game. 2K rated Roman Reigns 99 in the game, which is equivalent to God Mode. Never in the history of the 2K series has any superstar been rated so high.

Roman Reigns is now gearing up to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 with the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at stake. Will Cody Rhodes do the unthinkable? Or will his arms be too short to box with the Tribal Chief? We will have to wait and see.

