“That Sh*t’s Fake” – Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Once Admitted That That Wrestling Was Fake!

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson once admitted that that Wrestling was fake. The former WWE champion made the revelation during a Q&A session.

For the longest time wrestling promotions had the world convinced that the product they were putting out was completely real. However, over the last couple decades and a half, the fans have wised up and learned the nature of the business.

Wrestlers are aware that the fans know that the athletic display is scripted in nature. However, that doesn’t mean you can go up to them and call it fake. They will tear you apart and there’s numerous examples of that. A wrestler is the last person you’d expect to call wrestling fake. However, that’s just what happened when The Rock addressed it during a Q&A session.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson once admitted that that Wrestling was fake!

Third generation wrestler and former WWE Champion, The Rock, hosted a hilarious Q&A on his YouTube Channel. One of the questions was regarding his favorite match in the WWE, to which the Brahma Bull had a tongue in cheek response:

“I’ve had so many over the years but my favorite one are the ones I won.

“Here’s the thing. When I lose, it’s not real. Tht sh*t’s fake.

“But when I win, it’s real as all hell.”

The Rock Knocked A couple of Kids Out For Calling Wrestling Fake

While The Rock was clearly joking about it, we will advise you not to do the same in his presence. On an episode of Young Rock, a teenage Dwayne Johnson was shown attacking a school mate for calling wrestling fake.

The Rock confirmed on his Twitter that the incident actually took place. In fact, it happened twice and he ended up suspended twice. However, he did admit that he was wrong for that.

Hi Jack, yup it sure did happen.

Twice.

I pile drived a kid in elementary.

KO’d a kid in high school.

Got suspended both times.

I was wrong.

But back in the 80s I was taught by my dad and all the wrestlers to always “protect the business”. It’s what we we did. #YoungRock https://t.co/sivjaCuNI6 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 24, 2021

