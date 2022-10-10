Watch: Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson Makes Emotional WWE Fan Cry During Black Adam Promotion – “I Love You Back”

Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson recently shared an emotional moment with a WWE fan while promoting his Black Adam movie.

WWE wrestler-turned-Hollywood megastar The Rock is very busy these days advertising his upcoming DCEU movie, Black Adam. The WWE legend will be playing a superhero for the first time in his acting career. Therefore, his days are mostly filled with promotional events. However, it also allows the former 10-time world champion to meet some of his diehard fans.

During his current Black Adam World Tour, The Great One met with a WWE fan in Mexico. Carrying a replica belt of the WWE Championship, he was asking The Rock for his signature. But, seeing his idol up close, he started crying.

Emotional fan melts the heart of Black Adam star The Rock

A few days ago, The Brahma Bull shared a video on his Instagram handle recalling his emotional meet-up with a WWE fan. In the video, the Mexican fan could be seen as nervous and in tears after meeting the Black Adam star. In fact, when The Rock offered him a handshake, he was so agitated that he dropped the pen.

Sharing the moment of tears and joy, the former 10-time world champion posted the video with a heartfelt caption. The Rock admitted even his cold and dark soul gets emotional after seeing his fans in tears. He thanked his fans for the love they gave him during the Balck Adam world tour.

Anyway, with less than weeks left, The Rock will be trying to promote his movie as much as he can. And for his fans, it means an extended opportunity to meet The Great One face-to-face. But for those who are waiting to see him in the WWE ring, things are still in the dark.

The Rock’s last appearance in WWE came more than 1000 days ago

Despite all the reports and conjectures coming out every year, The Rock hasn’t appeared on WWE tv for more than three years now. To be precise, the last time he came was on October 4, 2019, the 20th Anniversary of SmackDown. The Great One was featured in the opening segment of the show with Baron Corbin and Becky Lynch.

However, this year the rumors are stronger than ever because the next WrestleMania will be in Hollywood. But still, looking at his busy Hollywood schedule, it seems tough. While fans keep hoping for his WWE return, The Great One is all set for 21 October, the day his Black Adam hits the theatres.

Anyway, if not in WWE, the fans will soon be able to see The Rock on the silver screen.

