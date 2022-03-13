“That’s where it comes from” – Eric Bischoff says fans criticize WWE because of Tony Khan

Eric Bischoff says fans criticize WWE because of Tony Khan. The former WCW President claimed that the AEW President is where it comes from.

The WWE, for the longest time, has been the sole wrestling company with any relevance in the mainstream. That was at least until the arrival of AEW. The Tony Khan led company has grown from strength to strength and have become a competitive alternative to Vince McMahon’s company.

AEW has been received positively by wrestling fans however, is not free from criticism. It has been called out for constantly taking shots at WWE. It is not just the wrestlers who do so but even the fans who constantly point out the flaws with WWE and Eric Bischoff believes that may have something to do with Tony Khan himself.

Eric Bischoff says fans criticize WWE because of Tony Khan

Speaking on his 83 Weeks Podcast, Bischoff claimed that fans frequently find fault with the WWE because they are following the example set by the AEW president. He added that this was not a criticism but simply a cold hard fact.

“So if you’re a loyal AEW fan and you want to be on that train, you’re going to do what Tony Khan does, and what a lot of top talent do on a weekly basis on social media as well as on their TV show, and you will be taking shots and trying to bury the competition. That’s where it comes from, and people want to pile on and then they argue about it on social media. That’s where it comes from, in my opinion. People want to see WWE get their comeuppance. Talent within AEW, including Tony Khan, are constantly taking shots at WWE in order to build more loyalty within their own brand. Again, not a criticism, but it is simply a cold hard fact, that’s where it comes from.”

AEW will host the St. Patrick’s Day Slam next week. There will be two title defenses on the show.

St. Patrick’s Day Slam Card:

Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa – Steel Cage Match for the AEW WOMEN’S TITLE Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Christian Cage vs Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly Scorpio Sky vs Wardlow – TNT TITLE MATCH



