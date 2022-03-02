“Roman Reigns has been a planet with his own gravitational pool” – WWE Hall of Famer compares Roman Reigns’ mic skills to Shawn Michaels

WWE Hall of Famer compares Roman Reigns’ mic skills and character work to Shawn Michaels to point his improvement over the years.

Roman Reigns has always been the person Vince McMahon planned to eventually build the promotion around. However, he wasn’t doing very well getting the crowd on his side during his run as the Big Dog. Reigns was constantly rejected and his promo work mocked by the fans.

Since his return at SummerSlam back in 2020 however, Reigns has managed to turn the script around. No longer the Big Dog, he now goes by the Tribal Chief. He no longer seeks acknowledgement, he beats people into giving it to him and accepting him as the Head of the Table.

Reigns has established himself as arguably the biggest wrestling star in the world and it is evident in the manner he is booked. The Samoan has held the Universal Championship for over 500 days and could very well hold the WWE Championship as well after Wrestlemania. This has done wonders for his confidence and it can be seen in the way he delivers his promos.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry compares Roman Reigns’ mic skills to Shawn Michaels

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry compared Reigns to Shawn Michaels. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the similarities in their character work and their confidence on the microphone claiming that Reigns is at a whole other level now than he was before.

“Roman is at a level in his understanding of who he is that we genuinely have not seen since Shawn Michaels most likely. Shawn Michaels had all the ultimate confidence when he cut a promo. He was glib sometimes. But he was never very sinister with his promos. He wanted to embarrass you, he wanted to let you know his Greatness. He is cutting promos at that level even the last two years. Roman Reigns has been a planet with his own gravitational pool is what I say. Roman gave me a feeling of I’m in control of this.”

Reigns will face Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania in a Winner take all match. Both the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship will be on the line in the main event of Wrestlemania 38. It will be interesting to see who comes out victorious.

Wrestlemania 38 is scheduled to take place on April 2 and 3, 2022, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

