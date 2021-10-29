“The main roster had been wanting to bring me up for a while” – Keith Lee says Triple H tried to keep him in NXT for as long as he could

Keith Lee says Triple H tried to keep him in NXT for as long as he could. The Limitless One joined RAW during the pandemic and was immediately inserted in the WWE title picture.

Keith Lee was one of the most exciting talents during his time in NXT. Triple H was very high on him. So much so, that the limitless one became the first person to hold both the NXT North American Championship and the NXT Championship at the same time.

Also read: WWE Pull Charlotte Flair out of upcoming media appearances following controversial SmackDown segment

He was called to the main roster soon after. Lee was immediately thrown in the mix with Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton for the WWE Championship until he went on a hiatus. He has since returned and is slowly making his way back to the top of the card.

Keith Lee says Triple H tried to keep him in NXT for as long as he could

In a recent interview with Ryan Satin, Lee revealed that he wanted to stay in NXT longer and even Triple H wanted to keep him on the Gold and Black brand.

“I definitely could have spent more time there, without a doubt, without questions. Let’s be honest, I not long won the NXT Championship and what, maybe six weeks of time before it was ‘gotta go.’ The reality was, as I understand, the main roster had been wanting to bring me up for a while and it was Triple H trying to keep me for as long as he could. Time was running out and some things are out of our hands.

For me, personally, I’m always looking for another challenge so, going to the main roster, it’s like, okay, now I get to see where I really stand because I was concerned I have everything I need. I think a random no-name guy steps up with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at Survivor Series and has the crowd firmly on his side without having something. In my personal opinion, I have everything.

Everything I need, I have it, and it’s at my disposal. I don’t think that happen, I don’t think the situation at the Royal Rumble with me and Brock happens. I don’t think you hear 42,000 people going nuts for a guy that has nothing, right?

The one thing that matters, as far as I’m concerned is that it doesn’t matter what Keith Lee is or who Keith Lee is. What matters is Keith Lee’s connection with the people. No matter what happens, anywhere, anytime, those people are going to have something to say and I’ll forever be grateful for it.”

In the same interview he said that Vince McMahon was quite hands on with his character and he appreciated it.

“I would say he’s been quite hands-on. And that, honestly, is something that I need becuase I want to know what he wants as opposed to making him guess. If I know what he wants, then it makes it that much more easier to give him what he’s looking for. He’s the man. He runs this and he wants a specific thing out of his talent, then the job is to give him what he wants.”

Click here for more Wrestling News