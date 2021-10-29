Wrestling

“The main roster had been wanting to bring me up for a while” – Keith Lee says Triple H tried to keep him in NXT for as long as he could

Keith Lee says Triple H tried to keep him in NXT for as long as he could
Archie Blade

Previous Article
“Joel Embiid really channeled his inner Magic Johnson with that dime”: Sixers big man awes fans with his behind the back pass to Maxey in the 110-102 win over the Pistons
Next Article
“We'll see what happens” – Goldberg reveals how many matches he has left on his contract
WWE Latest News
Goldberg reveals how many matches he has left on his contract
“We’ll see what happens” – Goldberg reveals how many matches he has left on his contract

Goldberg reveals how many matches he has left on his contract. The WWE Hall of…