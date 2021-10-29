WWE Pull Charlotte Flair out of upcoming media appearances following controversial SmackDown segment with Becky Lynch last week.

The Fall Out from last week’s episode of SmackDown continues with WWE pulling their SmackDown Women’s Champion from doing media interviews this week. It was revealed on Wednesday afternoon that Charlotte Flair would be doing media this week. However, it seems that the promotion has changed their minds.

According to a tweet by Sean Ross, the WWE have pulled her out of her media duties this week.

And they pulled it https://t.co/Kib32E6swg — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 28, 2021



There is no word yet on if she was pulled from doing all interviews, or just a few.

This is an interesting development after the events that transpired last week between Flair and Becky Lynch both in the ring and backstage.

According to several reports, the RAW and SmackDown women’s Champions had a loud backstage confrontation after their title swap segment. PWTorch has added that Lynch was seen as “a hero” for standing up to Flair.

The report also states that Flair has been “increasingly difficult to work with” while Becky Lynch is well-liked and no female superstar wants to work with Charlotte.

It will be interesting to see what the WWE have planned for this week’s episode of SmackDown.

The WWE seems to want a match between the two at Survivor Series. However, Flair’s reaction to not wanting to look weak in a title swap segment would have surely \made the WWE wary of the situation at hand.

