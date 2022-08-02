“Let’s just do our best to kind of make this work” – Former NXT Champion reacts to how WWE changed the in-ring character of Keith Lee

‘The White Rabbit’ Karrion Kross recently spoke about the character change WWE made to his former WWE fellow, Keith Lee.

Both Karrion Kross and Keith Lee were the top stars during their run in NXT under Triple H. The duo was deemed to have a great future in the main roster. However, when they got a call up to the flagship shows, it was just the opposite. Both superstars underwent a character change and faced lackluster booking on their main-roster call-up before getting released in 2021. While Keith Lee is signed with AEW, Kross is looking for a future in the acting world.

Recently, Killer Kross, formerly known as Karrion Kross, was in conversation with NBC Sports where he spoke about his time together with Keith Lee in WWE. Kross also gave his honest opinion on how he saw Lee’s character change on the main roster.

Karrion Kross calls Keith Lee’s change in in-ring character ‘f*cking weird’

While speaking on the show, Kross revealed that he was in touch with Lee during that time. Calling the change ‘F*cking Weird’, the former WWE star expressed his frustrations and rage regarding the booking of Keith Lee. Kross feels WWE should directly put Lee against Brock Lesner. He further shared the conversation he had with Lee during that time. Kross remembered talking to Lee about their weird attires and asking him to try his best to make those characters work. He said:

“I was there in proximity to him[Keith Lee] while all that was happening and it was f*cking weird… I would be like, ‘Dude, for what it’s worth, I think they should have took you straight to Lesnar… I’m sitting here in suspenders with a helmet on, you’re wearing this weird stuff, like, let’s just do our best to kind of make this work’.”

Moreover, Kross shared how they still laugh about the old frustrating times. The former star even asserted that both of them are happy away from WWE.

The company may not have seen potential in their two former stars, but the duo did prove themselves during their run in NXT.

The famous NXT Takeover match when the duo collided in the ring

Both Ex-WWE superstars did not just share the locker room, they delivered an impressive match at NXT TakeOver: XXX. The 2020 TakerOver PPV saw Karrion Kross defeat Keith Lee for the NXT championship. In a hard-hitting match, the two heavyweights proved their worth in the ring.

Provided with the push, both superstars could have been big stars in WWE. But, it appears, that the management never saw any potential in them.

Anyway, both superstars are now free from those characters and their life outside WWE seems to be going well. Let’s hope, both reach new heights no matter what promotion they are signed with.

