The Rock Admits He Was in Talks With WWE for a Potential Director Role!

Wrestler-turned-Hollywood megastar The Rock recently opened up about the prospect of working behind the scenes with WWE.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is currently all geared up for his upcoming DCEU superhero movie Black Adam. Calling it his dream project, the wrestler-turned-actor has been doing world tours, fan meets, interviews, and whatnot.

However, those who want him back in WWE, are eager for any details regarding that. The former 10-time world champion hasn’t appeared on WWE tv for more than three years now. So, wherever he goes, the big question follows.

Recently, The Great One sat with Bloomberg where he opened up about many questions regarding WWE. The Black Adam star talked about Vince McMahon’s retirement, the regime shift, and his future in WWE.

The Rock talks about a possible behind-the-scenes role in WWE

Dwayne Johnson is one of the world’s top-paid actors, and he has been investing money everywhere. From his own tequila brand (Teremana) to own to his clothing brand partnership with Under Armour Inc., The Rock has proved he is a businessman too.

Talking to Bloomberg, the wrestler/actor was asked whether he would like to invest in the business from where he started his journey. The Rock was asked if he would make a strategic investment in WWE or have a director position there.

The Great One stated that he loves the wrestling business as he grew up in it and has a history there. As far as his involvement in the business goes, he admitted talking about that with WWE co-CEO Nick Khan.

The Rock stated he and Nick often have these conversations over a bottle of Teremana. Although he wasn’t sure in what capacity, he did seem optimistic about getting involved in WWE in the future. He stated:

“Nick [Khan] and I have talked about that. And we always enjoy that over a bottle of Teremana… I love the wrestling business. I grew up in it… So, I’m not quite too sure if a board seat is in my future, but possibly other things are in my future, for sure.”

The Great One wants WWE to go to someone who loves the wrestling business

Ever since Vince McMahon’s departure, there have been many speculations that WWE might get sold now. Speaking to Bloomberg, The Rock talked about the topic and gave his honest views. He stated that the one who would acquire WWE must love the wrestling business.

The Great One believes it’s easy to love an asset and what it brings with it. But, if you don’t love the professional wrestling business, the whole thing will crumble eventually.

Anyway, more than as a director, WWE fans would love to see The People’s Champ in the ring. Although there are strong rumors about him facing Roman Reigns at the next WrestleMania, nothing is confirmed. Well, if there’s for an in-ring return of The Rock, it is now. He has a storyline set in the form of The Tribal Chief and his Bloodline.

