Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Wants His Black Adam to Fight Justice League and Suicide Squad in the DCEU!

Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a The Rock, is all over the news for his upcoming DCEU project, Black Adam. Despite this being his first superhero movie, the WWE icon has asserted that the hierarchy of power in DCEU is going to change.

In fact, if everything goes according to The Great One, fans might see Black Adam going against the Justice League and Suicide Squad!

According to reports, the WWE wrestler-turned-Hollywood megastar is working behind the scenes to produce a big DCEU movie. The thing is, unlike Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), fans are unhappy with Warner Brothers Discovery with the creative direction of their movies. But, now that Dwayne Johnson is in the mix, things are rumored to get better.

The DCEU is about to be saved #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/piTaS3gPjG — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) October 7, 2022

The Rock wants a Black Adam vs Justice League vs Suicide Squad movie

Rock’s much-awaited Black Adam will release on October 21, later this month. But, even before its release, the movie has become a big talking point among the fans. Black Adam is a notable supervillain in DC Comics, and fans want to see him face-to-face with other superheroes. And it looks like The Rock has listened to fans as there are strong rumors about Superman appearing in Black Adam.

Not just that, the latest reports are suggesting The Rock has been pitching an even bigger idea to Warner Bros. Discovery. It is said that he has been in talks about a Black Adam vs Justice League vs Suicide Squad movie. The wrestler/Hollywood megastar wants a big superhero movie where almost every big DCEU superhero will fight his Black Adam.

Can The Rock succeed in his plans of making a star-studded DCEU movie?

Well, first things first, The Rock is a big name in the world of movies. So, if he wants something to be done, there are great chances that he can make it happen.

Talking about his Black Adam movie, a cameo of Amanda Waller, who controls the Suicide Squad, has been confirmed. Moreover, Henry Cavill, who was almost done with DCEU, is also rumored to be back as Superman. In short, the traces of The Rock’s vision are already there.

October 21st I will reach my peak. #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/IWKRX4DKtp — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) October 10, 2022

However, everything depends on how Black Adam performs at the box office. If the movie performs well, The Rock will have more power and leverage to make the suggestions of his choice.

This means the possibility of Black Adam fighting the Justice League and Suicide Squid will be stronger. But, as of now, fans and The Rock will be waiting for 21 October and hoping for the movie to live up to the expectations.

