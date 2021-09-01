The Rock responds to viral picture of his doppelganger. The Hollywood star’s lookalike is a Police officer from Morgan County Alabama.

Most men around the world would give an arm and a leg to look like WWE Champion turned Hollywood Mega Star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. However, a police officer has seemingly hit the genetic jackpot. Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields has gone viral for looking eerily similar to the actor.

His picture was originally posted to the Morgan County Sheriff Office’s Facebook page. It then featured in a TikTok video with over 1.6 million views.

“I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child,” Fields told AL.com. “I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess.

“I just plan on being me. I’ll cut up. I’m a big cut-up,” he added. “If it comes up and somebody says that, I’ll play along. I really couldn’t be anybody but me. I’m just glad I could be part of someone’s happiness and laughter.”

The Rock responds to viral picture of his doppelganger



The Rock noticed the picture and sent him a message on Twitter.

“Oh sh*t! Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em #ericfields.”

