The Rock Was “In Tears” After Receiving His First-Ever Championship As A Gift

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is regarded as one of the most successful superstars to ever step foot in the squared circle. From WWF to WWE, The Great One held over 20 titles in his legendary career. However, many of you might not know that WWE wasn’t where The Rock won his first championship.

Before becoming The Brahma Bull, he used to be “Flex Kavana” when he worked in Jerry Lawler’s United States Wrestling Association (USWA). And it was the summer of 1996 when The Rock won his first-ever championship. Johnson, alongside Bart Sawyer, became the USWA Tag Team Champion, a title that they once more after that.

Dan Lambert, the founder of ATT (American Top Team), recently shared how the WWE-icon-turned-Hollywood megastar reacted when he gifted him his first title.

The Rock was in tears after Dan Lambert gave him his first-ever championship

Dan Lambert is well-known in the world of MMA, as his ATT has introduced many fighters to the Octagon. In fact, his men have also competed in promotions like Bellator, PRIDE Fighting Championships, and K-1.

During his appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Lambert revealed how the 10-time WWE champion reacted after seeing his first USWA title. The ATT founder claimed he had been holding The Rock’s first-ever championship for a while.

Lambert gifted that to him during a reality show shoot in his gym. According to the ATT founder, The Rock could not control his emotions after seeing his first championship.

“He [The Rock] was like in tears getting that first belt. It meant that much to him,” he stated

The title indeed meant a lot to The Brahma Bull as he shared the moment with his fans. The Rock posted a photo on his Instagram with a heart-warming caption.

WWE fans have been disappointed with The Great One for keeping them waiting

For the last year or two, there had been rumors about The Rock returning for a match against Roman Reigns. And with WrestleMania 39 going to Hollywood, all eyes were on this year’s men’s Royal Rumble. In fact, there were reports that he might return and win the match.

However, fans were disappointed eventually when The Rock didn’t appear on the show. Although a cameo at WrestleMania 39 is not out of the cards, as of now, he is not set to make his WWE return.

Nevertheless, The Rock’s reaction to his USWA title shows his love for pro wrestling. If his acting schedule allows, who knows, a future WWE return is more than possible.

