“Dwayne Will Be Ready to Go” – The Rock’s Team Discusses Potential WWE Return at WrestleMania 39

July 16, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Portrait of Dwayne Johnson who stars in Hobbs and Shaw a spinoff of the successful Fast and Furious franchise. Portrait made at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Entertainment: Dwayne Johnson

Fans have been waiting for The Rock’s WWE return ever since Roman Reigns became The Tribal Chief of The Bloodline. In fact, it’s a dream match that everyone wants to see at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, all hopes were crushed when The Great One didn’t appear at this year’s Royal Rumble. Now, fans wonder if they will ever see the former 10-time world champion again in the ring.

Recently, Brian Gewirtz, a member of The Rock’s team, discussed the chances of the latter making his return to WWE. Gewirtz worked in WWE as a head writer between 1999 and 2012. Moreover, he is the Executive Producer of Dwayne Johnson’s NBC sitcom called “Young Rock”.

The Rock’s team is “ready to go” for a WWE return – Brian Gewirtz claims

During an interview with Wrestling Inc recently, the former head writer opened up about The Rock’s potential return to WWE. According to Brian Gewirtz, if The Great One is ready, his team is all set to go.

In fact, if the Hollywood Megastar calls and expresses his desire to be at WrestleMania, the team is ready to catch a plane and be there. Gewirtz wasn’t sure when, but he did claim that The Rock’s WWE return would happen anytime, whether it be 5 years down the road, or even 10 according to him.

The former head writer further noted that he and The Rock have always had ties with WWE. So, if there is a return, he is ready to go.

“All I know is if I get a call saying, ‘Hey, I’m going to Mania [WrestleMania], I’ll see you there.’ I’m ready to hop on a plane and go to Mania… We always have ties with WWE… If it happens, great. I’ll be ready to go. Dwayne [Johnson] will be ready to go. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t, but we’ll see what happens.” Gewirtz stated.

Even The Great One’s family wants to see him making a return to the squared circle

Well, it’s not just the fans who want to see The People’s Champion back in the ring. Even his family has the same desire. WWE superstar and The Rock’s cousin Tamina was recently interviewed by Insider.

During the conversation, she revealed that The Rock’s mother also wants to see him making a WWE return. As a matter of fact, Tamina claimed their whole family wants him to come back.

Nevertheless, it’s very unlikely that The Rock will appear at this year’s WrestleMania. Reports have claimed that The Great One doesn’t feel he has enough time to get in shape for the mega event. Though the doors of a return are always open for him in the future.

