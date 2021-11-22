“Would love to see it!” – Mariah Carey wants to hear Roman Reigns sing her song on SmackDown

Mariah Carey wants to hear Roman Reigns sing her song on SmackDown. The Tribal Chief recalled an embarrassing story about her iconic song.

Roman Reigns was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week to promote WWE Survivor Series. On the show, he talked about the time he embarrassed his daughter by playing Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” song.

Reigns revealed that his daughter doesn’t like listening to Christmas music before Thanksgiving. The Tribal Chief did not agree and showed his disapproval by playing the iconic song on his car’s speaker when dropping her to school.

He said:

“We’re pulling up, I’m dropping her off at school. It’s like a little circle that ya have to drop them off at. As soon as we pull up to the circle, I just crank ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You.’ I turn it down to tell her I love her and goodbye. And as soon as she opens the door, I just crank it up.”

Mariah Carey wants to hear Roman Reigns sing her song on SmackDown

A clip of Reigns narrating the story was tweeted towards Mariah Carey while jokingly suggesting that the Universal Champion and his cousins The Usos possibly singing the song on the next episode of SmackDown.

The 51-year-old singer reacted positively to the tweet and replied by saying that she would love to see it happen.



