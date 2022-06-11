“They will kill you here” – Chris Jericho reveals how he almost got killed when he was still in the WWE

AEW Superstar Chris Jericho recently made a revelation about an incident. He revealed how a Star from WWE saved him from getting killed.

Chris Jericho is one of those popular superstars who has an immense fan following in both AEW and WWE. The Jericho Appreciation Society leader has been one of the entertainers of the sport for the past three decades. The wrestler’s stint in the company of WWE began in the year 1999. The wrestler witnessed immense fame during his decade long stay in the company. He bid goodbye to the company of WWE in the year of 2011.

Jericho joined AEW in the year 2019 and became the inaugural holder of the AEW World Championship in August of that year. Chris is a renowned wrestler in the company and continues his association with AEW.

Recently Chris made came up with the latest episode of the “Talk is Jericho” podcast. On the show, the former WWE wrestler mentioned that Hager saved him from getting killed. The incident had taken place when both the wrestlers were associated with WWE.

Chris Jericho reveals how a Star from WWE saved him from getting killed

Elaborating on the incident the AEW star Chris Jericho said that it took place when WWE travelled to Abu Dhabi to perform three shows over the course of a week. The wrestler said that there used to be attendance in a smaller number. The wrestler also added that even though smaller in number but the crowd used to be filled with oil barons, princes, and other high profile people of the country.

On the tour, Jericho said that the wrestlers used to hit clubs when they weren’t wrestling. This is where the trouble started. During one of the visits, Chris noticed that there was a guy who was being an a**h***e. He further detailed that the guy was a little touchy, grabbing people. Having enough of him Jericho sent him flying with a hip check the next he passed the loudmouth.

After the incident when the wrestlers left the club to find the man waiting for them. He had been waiting with his group. Jericho recalled that he was told by the man that his dad owns 27% of the company in which Jericho and others had partied earlier. The man also warned the wrestler that he was going to be killed in the next 24 hours.

As things started to escalate, Jericho was ready for a fight. That is when the wrestler heard Jake Hager advising him not to fight.

“They will kill you here. They’ll f*cking string you up, they’ll hang you.” Further Chris Jericho credited Jake Hager for advising him. The wrestler also added that if he had not received the advice of Hager then he did not know what would have happened. “Jake Hager saved my life!” concluded the wrestler.