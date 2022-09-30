This Former WWE Superstar Is the Only Wrestler to Have Been Removed From the Hall of Fame, Here’s the Reason Why.

WWE is well-known for cutting down its ties with any superstar who does something that can affect the company’s reputation. From Hulk Hogan to even Vince McMahon himself, if anyone makes news for the wrong reasons, WWE avoids mentioning the name as much as possible.

But, when it comes to the Hall of Fame, there is just one person who has been removed so far. It is none other than the Superfly, Jimmy Snuka.

The legendary wrestler was one of the top stars of WWE during the 80s. Despite being a heel, Jimmy won many hearts with his high-flying moves and became a Hall of Famer in 1996. But, in 2015, WWE removed him from that list for something that transpired in 1983.

WWE removed Jimmy Snuka following the murder allegations

Starting his career as a bodybuilder, Jimmy Snuka came to WWE in 1982 and immediately became one of the fan favorites. But, one year later, he was caught up in a controversy regarding the death of his girlfriend, Nancy Argentino. While some speculated Vince McMahon helped him, he was released due to a lack of evidence.

However, the past demons came to haunt the late superstar after 32 years. In 2015, the case was re-opened accusing him of manslaughter and third-degree murder. As soon as Jimmy Snuka got involved and was all over the news, WWE decided to cut its links. The company not only removed him from their website, but also from the Hall of Fame section.

Although he was declared unfit to stand trial because of Dementia and then dismissed from the charges, he has been kept off the list.

Superfly was the first victim of The Undertaker’s undefeated Wrestlemania streak

Jimmy Snuka was one of the top heels during the initial days of his WWE career. From Bob Backlund to ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper, he took every opponent to the limits. By the end of the 1980s, his name was big enough to put over young talents in the company.

In fact, Jimmy is the one who kickstarted The Phenom’s undefeated streak at the show of shows. The Wrestlemania of 1991 saw The Undertaker face Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka and start what has now become a legendary streak in pro wrestling history.

Nevertheless, the legendary wrestler passed away in 2017 as he was suffering from stomach cancer. WWE did post a video on social media paying truble to his legendary career. But, as far as his Hall of Fame status goes, you will still see nothing on WWE’s official website.

