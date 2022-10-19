WWE Legend Suspects Triple H Will Never Get a Solo Hall of Fame Induction

“Big Daddy Cool” Kevin Nash recently expressed his suspicions regarding the Hall of Fame induction of his old friend Triple H.

Triple H has given almost his entire life to the business that has made him the megastar he is today. From being a 14-time world champion to creating many champions in NXT, The Game has done it all.

Currently, he oversees the creative direction of WWE which is more than any superstar has ever accomplished. The Game also joined the WWE Hall of Fame list in 2019 as a part of D-Generation X.

However, talking about his solo induction, WWE legend Kevin Nash believes fans will never see that moment. In the recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Big Daddy Cool shared why he thinks his friend will not make it to the prestigious list.

Kevin Nash thinks Triple H will never put himself in the Hall of Fame

While speaking on his show, Kevin Nash talked about DX, its recent reunion, and a probable nWo reunion in the future. He also gave his opinion on the induction of DX into the WWE Hall of Fame. Kevin Nash noted that the legendary faction was inducted because WWE wanted Chyna and Triple H to be on the prestigious list.

However, he wasn’t sure if Triple H would ever get inducted as a solo superstar. Nash admitted his old friend should be in the Hall of Fame but gave a reason why he thinks that would never happen. Big Daddy Cool feels now that The Game is the Creative Head, he will never put himself on the Hall of Fame list. He said:

“Paul should be in the Hall of Fame on his own. Triple H should be in the Hall of Fame. But he never will be because he [Triple H] will never put himself in there…”

Well, no matter what, The King of Kings deserves to be in the WWE Hall of Fame as a solo superstar. Even though Kevin Nash does not see that happening, HHH will definitely join the legendary list one day.

Triple H was absent from the recent episode of Monday Night RAW

Despite having heart issues, Triple H has given all he has to take WWE forward after McMahon. Although he hasn’t appeared on TV that much, he’s been backstage every week. Working behind the scenes, The Game is making sure every weekly show and premium live event is executed perfectly.

Unfortunately, the man behind WWE’s improved product wasn’t available for the recent episode of RAW. It was reported that The Game has tested positive for Covid-19 and therefore, will not be available. The good news is he is feeling well and has taken off only as a precautionary measure.

Triple H has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be at tonight’s Monday Night Raw in Oklahoma City – PWInsider pic.twitter.com/9bir4D9rEE — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) October 17, 2022

Nevertheless, let’s hope Triple H gets back to normal soon and resumes his WWE duties.

