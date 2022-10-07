Tony Khan Says His Boss’ “Corporate Philosophy” Is Reason Why AEW Constantly Takes Shots at WWE in Their Shows

Tony Khan says his boss’ “corporate philosophy” is the reason why AEW and its stars constantly takes shots at WWE in their weekly television shows.

The birth of AEW was seen as a revolution among wrestling fans. After years of being forced to watch the WWE style of wrestling, Tony Khan’s promotion gave them an alternative they had been crying for, for years.

After a little over three years in the business they have already firmly established themselves as the second biggest wrestling company in the world.

The WWE is still by and large the most popular wrestling promotion. However, that hasn’t stopped AEW from taking the challenge to them.

From Tony Khan to the wrestlers in his company, shots have constantly been fired at WWE’s expense. To the point infact, that some fans have started calling out on them. Although, the AEW President insists that he is only doing what he was asked to do before they even launched Dynamite.

Tony Khan says his boss’ “corporate philosophy” is the reason why AEW constantly takes shots at WWE

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, TK explained that he was handed a book by Warner Media about how to be a ‘challenger brand’. In Tony Khan’s words, a challenger brand is neither an industry leader nor a niche. They are a big company that is slightly below the top position.

The AEW went on to state that what he was doing was no different than what Burger King was doing.

“What will get Burger King marketing? What is Burger King marketing? Basically, a lot of it is ‘hey McDonalds sucks guys’ Tony Khan said.

The AEW President added that he was aware of their place in the market and was fully accepting of it. He was merely following the philosophy handed down to him by his boss.

“We’re a challenger brand. There’s no reason to pretend we’re not. That’s what you are. Embrace it. So, it is literally a corporate philosophy handed down on high to me by my boss” he concluded.

AEW recently completed three years of Dynamite

The first episode of AEW Dynamite aired on Oct. 2, 2019. It was televised on TNT before the show moved to TBS. The show opened to great numbers and while they’ve had to face a number of challenges along the way, they have established themselves as a success in the market. They even have a second show called ‘Rampage’ now.

They are the closest to a competitor the WWE has had since WCW. In fact, the younger fans had a glimpse of the Monday Night Wars when Vince McMahon pitted Triple H led NXT against Dynamite in what has since been dubbed the ‘Wednesday Night Wars.’

The Young promotion came out on top by constantly beating the Gold and Yellow brand in the ratings until NXT moved to Tuesday, thus bringing an end to the war.

However, that hasn’t stopped AEW from targeting WWE and it sure doesn’t seem like it will end anytime soon.

