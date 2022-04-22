Wrestling

“Too bad RVD is already in the Hall of Fame” – Rob Van Dam says Vince McMahon thought he was already in the WWE Hall of Fame

Rob Van Dam Vince McMahon
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
“Draymond Green is the most impactful role player of all time”: Kyle Kuzma controversially proclaims Warriors DPOY to be a role player after matching LeBron James and Larry Bird
Next Article
"For every fighter, it varies and it's different" - Jorge Masvidal discusses how the UFC negotiates contract with athletes
WWE Latest News
Rob Van Dam Vince McMahon
“Too bad RVD is already in the Hall of Fame” – Rob Van Dam says Vince McMahon thought he was already in the WWE Hall of Fame

A funny incident happened at RVD’s Hall of Fame Induction. Rob Van Dam shared a…