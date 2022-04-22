“Too bad RVD is already in the Hall of Fame” – Rob Van Dam says Vince McMahon thought he was already in the WWE Hall of Fame

A funny incident happened at RVD’s Hall of Fame Induction. Rob Van Dam shared a hilarious anecdote about Vince McMahon.

In a recent episode of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Rob Van Dam(RVD) appeared on the show to celebrate the 4/20 day. A humorous incident related to RVD’s Hall of Fame Induction was also shared on the show. Former WWE Champion talked about how his induction into the Class of 2021 came about.

RVD revealed that Vince McMahon thought he was already in the Hall of Fame

While talking on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, RVD recalled the moment when he received the call from John Laurinaitis. He stated that Johnny Ace [John Laurinaitis] called and asked him whether he would be interested in being inducted into the Hall of Fame. RVD also expressed that he agreed to be inducted and said:

Of course, I was like, ‘yeah, it’d be an honor. Absolutely.’

The Former WWE Champion further shared an anecdote related to his Hall of Fame induction. Talking about the incident, RVD revealed that WWE Owner Vince McMahon thought that Rob Van Dam was already inducted into the Hall of Fame.

RVD said:

“And I learned that – I think it was Michael Hayes that told me, that they were sitting around the table, like they do, when it came up, and I guess Vince said something to the effect of, ‘too bad RVD is already in the Hall of Fame, or he’d be a good candidate for this year.’ And someone said, and I think it was Michael Hayes, ‘Vince, RVD is not in the Hall of Fame.’ He thought I was.”

Rob Van Dam’s Hall of Fame Speech went over the allocated time which hurt a WWE legend

During the episode, Rob Van Dam disclosed that his HOF speech was unprepared. Not just that, RVD’s speech went over the allotted time and lasted for 26 minutes.

On the other hand, this was affecting the speech of WWE Legend Molly Holly. She had prepared a long speech for her Hall of Fame induction. RVD said:

“Everyone seemed to like the speech, but I didn’t realize until later, they had said go three to five minutes, and Molly Holly was really upset because she had taken this – she had a really long speech prepared, you know, with help, and she was really hurt. For me, I was like, ‘well, I don’t know what I’m gonna say anyway. It sucks, though, three to five minutes.

Trying to explain his long speech, RVD thought that maybe that was because of the absence of the crowd. He stated:

“I went 26 minutes. Didn’t even realize it. I think because there was nobody there, it was weird. I would say something, and they would turn up the applause and turn it down, so I’d have an idea. Then I’d say something else. I had no idea I went that long.”

“Everyone seemed to like the speech but I didn’t realize until later…”@TherealRVD recalls receiving the phone call about being inducted into the @WWE Hall of Fame & his #WWEHOF speech 🔊@bullyray5150 @THETOMMYDREAMER #420day #WWE

