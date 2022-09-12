What does the Sword Tattoo on the chest of Brock Lesnar Stand for?

WWE’s Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar has a big Sword tattoo on his chest which has a huge significance in his life.

Pro Wrestling athletes getting their bodies tattooed isn’t a new phenomenon. If you take a look at the WWE roster, numerous superstars have inked their bodies with each tattoo having its own importance. Likewise, Brock Lesnar also have got a few tattoos on his body. Be it his shoulders or his back, the 10-time world champion’s each tattoo stands for something.

However, the giant sword tattoo on his chest is something that has caught the eye of fans. Although the latest edition to Brock’s body got a mixed response from fans across WWE and MMA, it does have a deep meaning to his life.

The Sword Tattoo of Brock Lesnar represents his awful past

Lesnar has many tattoos on his body with the skull on the right shoulder symbolizing strength. Likewise, the demon head on Brock Lesnar’s back represents his persona, and the predator on the left shoulder defines who he is as a competitor. So, the one on his chest is no different. The sword on the chest means a great deal to the 10-time world champion as it reminds him of his bad past and serves as a motivation.

In his book Death Clutch, Brock Lesnar talked about his struggles after he left WWE in 2004. The Beast Incarnate was a broken man, angry, and depressed. In fact, Lesnar expressed that feeling as if life held a knife to his throat.

So, one day, at a bar in Phoenix, Arizona, the 10-time world champion found a tattoo parlor next door and decided to get a tattoo to remind him of his awful period. The incident became the turning point as he has been unstoppable since then. IN 2008, Brock signed with UFC and became a champion there. Similarly, when he returned to WWE in 2012, he has been the top star in the company.

The Beast Incarnate last appeared on WWE tv at SummerSlam 2022

Brock has been absent from the WWE ring since his historic match against Roman Reigns at this year’s SummerSlam. The Beast went one-on-one with The Tribal Chief second time this year but failed to win. Though the match and his performance were one of the best in SummerSlam history.

Nevertheless, that won’t change his rank as he will always be a crowd drawer whenever he performs in the ring. Even after working as a part-timer, Brock Lesnar has been on the top of the ladder throughout his WWE career. In fact, his current Cowboy Gimmick has been seen as his best so far.

With big events like Crown Jewel and Survivor Series, it’s just a matter of time before he makes a comeback.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.