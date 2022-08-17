“Vince gives him sh*t, like, ‘What are you doing out there? – WWE legend fleshes out why Vince McMahon was mad at the Undertaker after a match on SmackDown in 2002

Randy Orton spills how Vince Mcmahon was unhappy with the Undertaker after their first-ever match on SmackDown in 2002.

In 2002, Randy Orton was introduced to the roster as the “third-generation” superstar. With his grandfather entering the wrestling business first, he was followed by “Cowboy” Bob Orton, Randy’s father. Eventually, Randy followed suit and kept the Orton dynasty going in pro wrestling. As a young wrestler trained in OVW before he made it to the big stage, Randy had huge shoes to fill. He backed it up by displaying his charisma and athleticism in the ring.

On an edition of Broken Skull Sessions, Randy Orton told Stone Cold Steve Austin how the Undertaker took flak from Vince McMahon after their first match together in 2002. In the match, The Undertaker who was the Undisputed Champion at the time, made the rookie (Randy Orton) look too good in the ring. However, Taker did win the match via pinfall but he allowed Orton to take a few good shots at him.

Vince McMahon was furious at Taker for making a rookie look so good against one of the top stars of the WWE such as the Undertaker.

“And he (Undertaker) gave me so much offence, he gave me so much offence. After the match, we get back up to Gorilla (position) and Vince (McMahon) gives him sh*t, like, ‘What are you doing out there? What are you doing?’ Arm drags, hip tosses, backdrops, two dropkicks, double bump, come up. So ‘Taker says something along the lines of, ‘Full circle, man. That’s what we do. Isn’t that what we’re trying to do here? Get guys over.’ I just remember sitting there – I wasn’t a part of the conversation but a fly on the wall and I just remember thinking, like, ‘Wow!'”

Orton further added that most of his offenses were edited out of the match that was a televised event of SmackDown. Nevertheless, Orton was happy to have gotten a match against the best in the business at the time.

Randy Orton explains why the Undertaker put stock into him

Further during the interview, Randy told Stone Cold that The Undertaker saw something in him that no one did at the time and decided to have the match in 2002. Orton’s talent was eventually recognized after he became a member of one of the most dominant factions led by Triple H and Ric Flair, The Evolution.

“Well, the position I was in that night, to work with him (The Undertaker) – again, common thread throughout this interview is how lucky and blessed I was. For whatever reason, he saw something in me. And this was before any of the Evolution stuff, this was before Triple H and Ric Flair took a liking to me. This was him seeing something in me and him having something to do to being in the ring with me that night.

Fast forward three years later, Orton challenged The Undertaker at WrestleMania 21. Orton had become an established superstar when he had his rivalry with The Deadman having won the World Title once.