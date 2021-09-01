Real Reason why Alexa Bliss did not appear on WWE RAW this week. Bliss appeared to be heading into a program with Charlotte Flair.

Alexa Bliss took care of Eva Marie at SummerSlam and it seemed that her sights were now set at RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. However, she was nowhere to be seen on WWE TV this week. Instead, the WWE look to be booking a feud between Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax.

Also read: Bruce Prichard says former WWE Champion could’ve been the Guy if not for his arrest

This led to several fans asking where Bliss was. The WWE Star took to social media to reveal that she was indeed present at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Which led to some wondering why she didn’t appear on the show if she was there.

Haha I didn’t “miss” RAW . I was very much there 😂 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 31, 2021

Real Reason why Alexa Bliss did not appear on WWE RAW this week

According to WrestlingNews.co, the blame for Alexa Bliss’ removal from RAW is solely on Vince McMahon. The former RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion was originally planned to appear on the show but Vince McMahon ripped up the Raw script and rewrote it without her in it.

This was an odd decision considering Bliss appeared to be heading into a title feud with Flair. However, as it stands now, it is likelier that Jax will take on Flair at Extreme Rules instead. The two had a non-title match that ended up being an awkward affair with their fight reportedly turning into a legitimate confrontation inside the ring.

The Miz vs Morrision is another match that was advertised to take place. However, according to the report, no one seems to know the reason behind Miz’s absence on the show. In fact, according to reports, he was not backstage at the show at any point and there’s no word yet why he was not there.

Click here for more Wrestling News