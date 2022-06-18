Vince McMahon accused of having his way with a former WWE employee

With Vince McMahon surrounded by a new controversy, disturbing news from his past has resurfaced, that many believe was kicked under the rug.

WWE chairman Vince McMahon is one of the most powerful men running a billion-dollar company. Over the years Vince has gained notoriety for producing bizarre storylines that left the WWE fans gasping in shock.

While he has the respect of some megastars that the company has produced, he also has a laundry list of people who despise him. It’s hard to please everybody when you’re Vince McMahon.

At this juncture, it is common for Vince to find himself at the center of controversies. In 1992 Vince was surrounded by a disturbing allegation made against him by a former WWE employee, Rita Chatterton. Reportedly, Rita was the first-ever female referee working for the company.

She was a single mother who was trying hard to make ends meet for her family. According to her, her job description was beyond refereeing. She was required to be open to sexual advances by her boss.

She claims that Vince played on her weaknesses and took advantage of her. Rita accused Vince of raping her in his limousine on July 16, 1986.

Speaking on Now It Can Be Told, Rita explained how she refused to perform oral sex on Vince in his limo which led to Vince having his way with her.

Rita debuted in the WWE as ‘Rita Marie’ in 1984. She only worked for the company for three to four years before she was fired. On being asked by Geraldo Rivera about what kept her quiet, she stated that she was trying to protect her family as both her parents were seriously ill.

When she broke her silence, she was seeking a 5 million dollar settlement. However, Vince and his lawyers countersued Geraldo for defamation and refuse to settle.

The countersuit was later dropped as Vince was in the middle of another legal case and Rita never turned to the police for help. Rita did not have any evidence that could support her allegation against Vince and since there were only two people in the limo, Vince would easily get off on reasonable doubt.

Secrets revealed by ex-WWE Employees

While there are a handful of people who claim that Vince is a sexual deviant, there are some other ex-employees who unveiled the depraved higher-ups’ workings for Vince. Former WWE announcer Murray Hodgson claimed that he was fired after he turned down a sexual advancement from Vince’s “buddy” the then vice president of operations, Patt Patterson.

Another former employee Mike Clark who worked with the company for 3 years also confirmed that his job depended on his sexual availability.

The WWE board is currently investigating Vince for paying off $3 million to an ex-employee under the table after she left in January 2022. Will this divulge something that Vince is trying to hide? Or is Vince a victim of a conspiracy? Time will reveal.

