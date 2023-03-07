Vince McMahon came out of retirement in order to facilitate the sale of the promotion. He powered his way into the board of directors after using his majority stockholder position. There have since been multiple speculations regarding who will next own the wrestling company. However, there is a belief that the executive chairman may not really want to let go of the empire he’s created.

The WWE is valued at $6.22Billion according to macrotrends. However, Vince McMahon is looking for $9Billion from the sale. This has led to an accusation from one of his ex wrestlers who believe that Vince McMahon is not too keen on the sale and wants to stall for as long as possible.

Vince McMahon accused of overvaluing WWE in order to delay the sale

During a recent episode of the “Kliq This,” podcast, former WWE Champion Kevin Nash discussed Vince McMahon selling the WWE. He wondered about the sincerity behind the sentiment after learning of Vince’s asking price for the sale.

He couldn’t wrap his head around the fact that Vince wanted 50 percent more than the reported value of his company, and claimed that this was done in order to make the sale easier to accept if and when it happened.

“It’s almost like I have no intention of selling my house,” Nash explained. “But if someone called me up and said ‘I’ll give you $3.5 million,’ I’m selling my house. But if you give me market value for it, it’s like, ‘Nah, man.'”

Nash believes that the extra money will soften the blow from giving the promotion up for good which is why Vince is demanding an outrageous price for it.

Vince was recently seen backstage on RAW

Vince McMahon is no longer in charge of WWE’s creative. However, he was still recently seen backstage at gorilla. While it was being relayed that Vince did not make any creative calls on the show, Dave Meltzer is of the opinion that the truth is being kept from the fans.

He accepted that Triple H was in charge of the product but refused to accept that Vince had no input in it. Meltzer suggested that the truth was somewhere in the middle.

This has led to concerns among fans, who believe that the former head of creative will want to return to his previous role again soon. Several former WWE wrestlers and employees share the same sentiment regarding Vince McMahon. However, as things stand, it is Triple H who is running the show.

While addressing the talent back when news of Vince’s return first broke, Triple H told talent that he was in charge of booking, but he himself stated uncertainty regarding his position in the future.

