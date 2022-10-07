Vince McMahon Allegedly Fired Bobby Lashley in 2008 Because He Was Unhappy With Receiving Half-a-Million Dollars for a Match!

“Hardcore Icon” The Sandman recently revealed a new detail regarding the WWE release of Bobby Lashley in 2008.

Unlike his previous run, WWE has booked Bobby Lashley as a main eventer this time. The Current United States Champion is delivering excellent matches week after week. Lashley’s booking and his in-ring work show how happy he is with his current contract.

However, this was not the case when he worked in Vince McMahon’s company last time. A former WWE superstar claims Lashley was unhappy with his payroll which led to his firing in 2008.

James Fullington, popularly known as The Sandman in WWE, recently sat with Captain’s Corner for a virtual signing where he shared some anecdotes from his pro wrestling career. He talked about the 2007 Battle of Billionaires and how that is connected to Lashley’s 2008 WWE release.

The Sandman says Bobby Lashley ‘b*tched about’ his WrestleMania 23 payment

The Hardcore Icon revealed that Bobby Lashley was paid half a million for his WrestleMania 23 match. It was the same match where he represented former US President Donald Trump in the Battle of Billionaires. Sandman claimed Lashley was b*tching about the amount Vince McMahon paid him for that match.

He believes Lashley, who wasn’t a good wrestler, wanted more than what he deserved back then. So, Vince McMahon fired him from the company. Though the Hardcore Icon lauded the current run of Bobby Lashley saying he’s over as sh*t now. He said:

“He [Bobby Lashley] got fired, you know why? Because he b*tched about getting half-a-million dollars for that match. Because Bobby Lashley could not wrestle a lick back then. Now he’s pretty good… He’s over as sh*t now.”

Anyway, this time The Almighty has had good four years so far. He’s been booked well and has won the US title, the IC title, and the WWE title. Not forgetting, he pinned Brock Lesnar to become the WWE champion.

The current US champion suffered a brutal attack by Seth Rollins after his recent title defense

The recent edition of Monday Night RAW saw Lashley putting his US title on the line against Mustafa Ali. The Heart of 205 Live tried to make the best out of this rare opportunity, but The Almighty overpowered him with his Hurt Lock.

However, the celebrations did not last long because Seth Rollins attacked him from behind. He delivered two Curb Stomps on Bobby Lashley making it clear that there’s some unfinished business between them. A couple of weeks ago, Seth challenged Lashley for the title but lost because of Matt Riddle.

Well, it appears that The Visionary wants another shot for the US championship. But let’s see how The Almighty responds to his atrocious actions.

