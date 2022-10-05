WWE Hall of Famer Claims There Would Be No Undertaker, No Steve Austin Without Him!

Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts claims he is the one who taught legends like The Undertaker and Steve Austin during their early days.

WWE legend Jake Roberts, who now works in AEW as the manager of Lance Archer, has made some big claims recently. According to the Hall of Famer, if it was not for him, many legends would not have been what they are today. He made these comments in regard to WWE veterans like The Undertaker, Steve Austin, and more.

Talking on the latest episode of his DDP Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts discussed the career of The Deadman. He also shed light on the time Taker spent with him when came to WWE. Roberts shared the moment when Undertaker went to him and expressed his desire to ride along.

Jake Roberts stated that The Undertaker wanted his help finding the best strip joints. He even shared an anecdote when he and Taker drove miles only to meet the same girl.

However, talking about the legendary career of The Phenom, Stone Cold, and more, the veteran believes he had a lot to do with that.

“I enjoy teaching, I love to create new characters,” says Jake Roberts

During the show, Roberts took credit for helping stars like The Phenom and Texas Rattlesnake launch their careers. The Hall of Famer claims without him, there would have been no Undertaker and no Stone Cold Steve Austin today.

In fact, he asserts he helped Shawn Michaels during his early days. Roberts noted that HBK has spent a decent amount of time in his car. The Hall of Famer believes it is his mentoring that helped many stars become who they are today. He said:

“Without me, there is no [The] Undertaker. Without me, there is no [Stone Cold] Steve Austin. I even helped Shawn Michaels as much as I could… Yeah, they would have made it eventually. But, they wouldn’t know what I’ve taught him. And I enjoy teaching, I love to create new characters.”

It was not just Taker, Austin, and HBK, Jake talked about a few more stars and how he mentored their early years.

How true are his claims regarding The Undertaker and Steve Austin?

Stone Cold’s breakout moment in WWE does have a connection to the Hall of Famer. It was Jake The Snake who Steve Austin defeated at the 1996 King of the Ring tournament to usher in the Austin 3:16 era. So, in a way, the Hall of Famer did help him.

As far as The Phenom goes, he once talked about the impact Jake Roberts had on his onscreen persona. In his appearance on the Broken Skull Sessions, The Undertaker discussed how Jake’s knowledge of in-ring psychology helped him make his character unique.

Anyway, it appears there is some legitimacy to what Jake Roberts is claiming. One way or another, he did play a part during some defining moments of Taker and Austin’s careers.

