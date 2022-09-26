Vince McMahon Originally Planned to Shave His Head During Feud With This WWE Hall of Famer!

WWE had planned for its then Boss Vince McMahon to shave his head during the feud with one of the Hall of Famer from the company.

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is pretty much known for his dedication to the business. This dedication of Vince led to several insane things in the company of WWE over the years. These bunch of insane things have not only taken the company to newer heights. It also increased the popularity of the company to a wider extent.

One such insane incident that took place once involved Vince McMahon himself. It was recently revealed by WWE Producer Bruce Prichard on the Something to Wrestle podcast that Vince McMahon used to entail himself in heated arguments with various stars of the company. Once the argument included one of the halls of famers of the company.

The hall of famer whom Vince McMahon engaged in a feud with is none other than Hulk Hogan. WWE Producer Prichard revealed that Vince had initially planned to get his head shaved while being engaged in a rivalry with ‘The Hulkster’. The act would have taken place had the then Boss of the company of WWE lost another match to the legend.

The WWE Producer reflected on the short-lived run of the Hulkster in the company as Mr America. The Hulkster was fired from the company post the event of WrestleMania XIX. The event witnessed a tussle between the Hall of Famer and Vince. The match ended with Vince McMahon tasting defeat at the hands of Hulk Hogan. The wrestler later made his return to the company under a new gimmick known as Mr America.

It was revealed for the end goal of the gimmick character. The gimmick was to have a Hair vs. Mask match between Vince McMahon and Hulk Hogan. But, Hogan sporting a star-spangled mask under the new gimmick of Mr America left the company a few months later as he was not happy with his pay.

On the podcast, Bruce stated that there was about ending to the stint of Mr America. He further added that it was pretty much the idea to shave Vince McMahon’s head. The WWE Producer further said that it was all based on the Midnight Rider angle. That Dusty Rhodes had done in Florida and Watts and everybody under the sun had done some version of it. The WWE Producer further said that it was the version of WWE and it would eventually bring Hogan back.

Hulk Hogan, alongside WWE star Titus O’Neil, was seen as the host of WrestleMania 37. It should be noted that Titus O’Neil was previously involved in a controversy after uttering racial slurs in a leaked video clip. This led to the crowd booing his name.