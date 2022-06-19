Details on Vince McMahon’s marriage with Linda McMahon

With controversies engulfing the WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, his relationship with his wife Linda has come to light.

Vince McMahon is currently under investigation for allegedly paying off a former employee $3 million under the table to sweep his affair under the carpet. McMahon has a long list of people who claim that he is a deviant. Although those claims are just allegations, it is enough to examine how real is his marriage with Linda McMahon.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that despite the tensions, Vince and Linda are still married. However, they were not living together for a long time.

There’s not much information on their brief separation. Rumors of their split resurfaced when McMahon made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show at the beginning of the year and addressed Linda as his “wife at the time” before instantly changing his words.

This comment raised a lot of eyebrows and had a lot of people speculating but no further information was revealed on the matter. The couple tied the knot in August 1966 and had two children, Shane and Stephanie who are also renowned figures in the WWE.

Linda McMahon appeared on WWE TV sporadically during her time as the CEO until she left to pursue a career in politics. She has made contributions to disturbing storylines one of which was when she was in a wheelchair in a vegetative state and Vince making out with a WWE diva right before his eyes.

With so much going on, neither Vince nor Linda has said anything about the speculation concerning their married life or the allegations made against Vince McMahon. With the media buzzing about McMahon’s marred character, the lips have remained sealed and the show must go on as always.

Where is Linda McMahon?

After leaving WWE for politics, Linda was employed by Donald Trump as a business administrator from 2017 to 2019. Currently, she is the chairperson of the America First Policies super PAC. She still holds 1% of the WWE stock which makes her entitled to $37 million.

Read more wrestling news here.