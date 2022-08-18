“Vince was propositioning her to fly on the jet with them” – Former WWE superstar reveals disturbing story about Vince McMahon’s involvement with the late female superstar Ashley Massaro

Former WWE superstar Paul London reflects on Ashley Massaro’s death and makes disturbing revelations about Vince McMahon.

In 2019, the world of pro wrestling was shocked to learn about the passing of a former WWE female superstar, Ashley Massaro. After quitting wrestling, Ashley was working as a DJ for the Long Island radio station. On the Night of May 15, Ashley was unresponsive to work calls and failed to make it to work. The next morning, she was found hanging from the ceiling of her house and was pronounced dead at the age of 39.

Ashley first made her debut in WWE in 2005. After having a successful run in the company, the former women’s champion departed from the company in 2008. In a recent edition of Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree, Paul London reflected on the untimely death of Ashley Massaro. In case you didn’t know, Ashley was once the ring manager for the tag team of Paul London and Brian Kendrick.

“It took me by surprise, too,” London said. “I had received a message from a friend of mine in England who just said, ‘I’m so sorry about Ashley.’ I said ‘What?’ I don’t know what’s going on. That’s how I found out. [It was] very upsetting and a very sad ending for her, because at her core, [she was] genuinely a very friendly, bright, and sweet person who everyone, for the most part, got along with in the locker room.”

London further made shocking revelations about Ashley Massaro and Vince McMahon that stirred Rene Dupree.

Paul London takes shots at Vince McMahon

Amid the hush money scandal, Vince McMahon is at the epicenter of controversies. His situation has forced him to relinquish his duties as the CEO of the company. At present, Vince has retired from all roles in WWE. While the news about Vince McMahon’s hush money scandal shocked the wrestling world, Paul London remains unsurprised but shocked that it didn’t surface 10 years earlier. London then recalled disturbing stories about Ashley Massaro being propositioned by Vince to fly on the jet with him.

“I do remember, specifically, many times when she would be crying to me because Vince was propositioning her to fly on the jet with them,” London said. “Kevin Dunn, Bucktooth Bucky, would be telling her that she has to fly on the jet with them … Every now and then, they’d always put the Divas up at like the TV hotel or whatever, he’d be knocking on her door and trying to get her to answer.”

London then spoke about Vince being engulfed in the hush money controversy.

“I’m shocked this Vince stuff is just now coming out,” London said. “I haven’t looked up on a lot of it … but I’m surprised it hasn’t come out within the last 10 years. But that just goes to show how afraid people are of the power dynamic where they’re so fearful of losing their job. What does that say about you, if you’re protecting this 90-year-old f*cking corpse with a thong tan line, just because he’s a billionaire?”

In 2006, during a WWE tour of the Middle East, Ashley Massaro was allegedly raped by a member of the US Military. According to Ashley, she was being treated for dehydration when her ivy was spiked and that rendered her disconcerted. During her semi-consciousness, she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

When she turned to Mr. McMahon for help, Vince sympathized with her but implored her to not make the matter publicly known as it would ruin WWE’s relations with the US military. Read more on that here.