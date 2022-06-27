“To me, that’s a compliment” – Former WWE superstar recalls being praised by The Undertaker after dealing with backstage mocking

The Undertaker was once impressed by Paul London for his imperviousness to Bubba Ray Dudley’s derisive remarks.

One of the most interesting things about watching WWE in the early 2000s was their special backstage drama. The drama is what gets us hooked on the storylines and makes the show more watchable. Sometimes things get real and heated in the locker room when the cameras aren’t rolling.

Especially, in a locker room filled with young strong wrestlers who are doing their best to pay their dues. One such incident took place in the locker room during WWE’s European tour where Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Paul London was ridiculed by Bubba Ray Dudley.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene, Paul said that he was mocked by Bubba for taking a stroll on the beach with his friend and fellow wrestler Rene Dupree. Moreover, he was praised by The Undertaker for not reacting to Bubba’s prodding and handling it like a professional.

“I remember Undertaker was out there stretching and he was like, ‘You did real good, real good in there,’” London said. “I was like, ‘That?’ He was like, ‘You didn’t sell it, you held your ground. That was real good.’ I was like, ‘Come on, I’ve had coaches in middle school that were harder than that piece of s***. Come on, that’s nothing. Thank you.’”

Paul further said that Bubba was trying to get a rise out of him by ridiculing him in front of the other guys saying that he went on a “romantic walk” with Dupree. However, London downplayed his comments which supposedly irritated Bubba further.

While it is obvious that Paul London detests Bubba Ray Dudley, he also claimed that a lot of other guys found Bubba annoying.

Former WWE superstar Rena Dupree agreed with London claiming that Bubba was insecure about the guys who looked better than him.

Ironically, Bubba Ray Dudley wrestled under the name “Bully” Ray during his stint in TNA.

Paul London recalls getting praised by The Phenom

The Undertaker’s role in the locker room was that of a mentor to the young wrestlers. London said that Taker was regarded as the Mafia Boss of the locker room. He further expressed that receiving praise from a genuine legend like The Undertaker is a real compliment.

“To me, that’s a compliment whenever you get complimented by the real, genuinely legendary guys,” London said. “Say what you will about Undertaker, he was kind of the Mafia boss of the locker room. We both knew that.”

Interestingly, The Undertaker was also present during a scuffle between The Great Khali and The Big Show.

