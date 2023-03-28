Watch: Video of the Undertaker Trolling Vince McMahon After His Botched Sell of Stone Cold Stunner at WrestleMania 38 Surfaces

Vince McMahon may have a great physique, but he is not very athletic. That much has been evident in the manner in which he sells moves. The WWE Chairman was once involved in a legendary feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin that saw him at the receiving end of several Stone Cold Stunners, and he always managed to sell it in the worst way possible. However, last year, he topped it all with the worst sell of the move ever and The Undertaker made sure to troll him over it.

At WrestleMania 38, Vince booked himself in an impromptu match against Pat McAfee. He won the match with the help of Austin Theory before another Austin walked out and stunned him to a cheering crowd.

A video of The Undertaker making fun of Vince McMahon has now surfaced.

Watch: Undertaker trolls Vince McMahon after his botched sell of Stone Cold stunner at WrestleMania 38

A&E recently dropped their latest edition of their Rivals special featuring Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. A clip from the special has since gone viral.

In the video, you can see Vince McMahon get made fun of by The Undertaker. The Deadman tells Vince McMahon that he should have quit right after taking his shirt off because it all went down a cliff after that.

“You could have just quit when you took your shirt off. It was f*cking right off the cliff after that,” The Undertaker said.

Vince then tells the Hall of Famer that he lost his shoe, to which the Undertaker hilariously replies saying that he should have lost his way to the ring as well.

The Undertaker joking with Vince McMahon for the awful Stunner he took at Wrestlemania 38 😂 #WWE24 pic.twitter.com/nt9KqUogto — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) March 27, 2023

Only one of the four people in the ring that night is booked for WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 38 saw the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin in a wrestling capacity. There were a lot of talks regarding the possibility of him returning to the showcase of the immortals this year as well. Reports suggested that he was offered a match against Brock Lesnar, but he turned it down.

Pat McAfee is another who has not been booked for a match at the event. In fact, he and Vince McMahon have not had a single wrestling match since.

Vince McMahon retired last year after the hush money scandal. He has since returned to the promotion, although he is neither in charge of creative nor is he likely to return to TV any time soon.

The only person who will have a match at this year’s WrestleMania is Austin Theory. He will defend the United States Championship against John Cena in the opening match of Night 1.

A win here could boost his credibility. However, if Cena wins, he will equal Ric Flair’s record number of reigns, 6, with the United States Championship.

