Having Proclaimed Undertaker a Poor Basketball Player, Charles Barkley Also Undermined Spike Lee’s Game

Charles Barkley has been on a hating world tour as of late. In recent days, he has called out the basketball skills of WWE superstar, The Undertaker, and award-winning legendary director, Spike Lee. His comments have not gone unchecked, as Lee clapped back at Barkley for his take on his basketball abilities.

People have always viewed Barkley as a loudmouth who happens to basketball on national television, but in his prime, he had all the skill to back it up. Barkley is a member of the Hall of Fame for good reason; there was a time where he was arguably the best player in the world.

As a result, he has a great eye for spotting who is a good basketball player and who isn’t. He used that keen vision when it came to facing The Undertaker in a private run back when he went by Mark Calaway. Barkley knew immediately he didn’t belong alongside NBA talent.

“Clearly, he wasn’t that good of a player; he went to wrestling,” Barkley said in a recent episode of The Steam Room. “If he was a good basketball player, he would’ve went to the NBA. But I was giving him the business.”

The WWE legend wasn’t the only figure victim of Barkley’s barrage. In an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Barkley set the record straight on Spike Lee’s basketball capabilities.

“Spike Lee has zero athletic ability,” Barkley proclaimed.

A few days later, Lee made his own appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. This became the perfect opportunity for Patrick to bring Barkley’s comments to Lee to light. The diehard Knicks fan was incensed, insisting he can play.

“[Charles Barkley] has never seen me play basketball,” Lee said. “I was the fastest kid on my block.”

Of course, Lee is only 5-foot-7, so he isn’t anywhere close to an NBA talent. That doesn’t mean he can’t hold his own. He calls out Barkley for the claim despite never seeing him play.

At the end of the day, the banter between the two is all fun and games. They were both in a recent commercial for Capital One Venture Card along with Samuel L. Jackson.

Jackson and Barkley both took a shot with a basketball, but Lee didn’t. His claim that Barkley hasn’t seen him play still holds up. The ball is now in Lee’s court to prove to Barkley that he is a capable basketball player.