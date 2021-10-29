“We’ll see what happens” – Goldberg reveals how many matches he has left on his contract

Goldberg reveals how many matches he has left on his contract. The WWE Hall of Famer performs as a part timer and only fights in the biggest events of the year.

Vince McMahon has used Goldberg as his get out of jail card for quite some time now. Whether he’s looking for a quick ratings boost or a big match at one of his marquee events, the WWE Hall of Famer is his quickfix and has been so for the last few years.

That however, may not be the case in the coming future. In a recent interview with Ring Rules, the former Universal Champion discussed his current WWE contract and hinted at his time in the WWE coming to an end soon. Alhough, he did add that he feels that he can still wrestle.

Goldberg reveals how many matches he has left on his contract

“I still feel as though I can wrestle. I still feel as though I can entertain. I have one more after this match, I have one more match on my contract and that’s it. We’ll see what happens. You never know.”

Goldberg recently fought and beat Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere match at WWE Crown Jewel 2021 in Saudi Arabia. This was a rematch of their clash at SummerSlam where Lashley convincingly came out on top.

Goldberg also wrestled Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble for the WWE Championship.

With only one match left in his contract, it is likely that the WWE will save it for Wrestlemania next year. It will be interesting to see who the WWE will choose as his opponent and if they will renew his contract with them.

