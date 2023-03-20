What Did The Rock and Steve Austin Whisper To Each Other After Their Match At WrestleMania 19?

If you ask The Rock or Steve Austin, both icons will name each other the biggest rival of their WWE career. Their fierce feud was, in fact, the reason fans witnessed many memorable matches in the Attitude Era. Sadly, The Texas Rattlesnake had to hang up his wrestling boots in 2003 following his neck issues. However, before he hid that, he delivered an outstanding match against The Great One at WrestleMania 19.

As much as The Rock and Steve Austin loved to destroy each other in the ring, they shared a good bond outside. During his appearance on WWE’s the Bump, Stone Cold revealed that The Great One was one of those few who knew about his retirement after WrestleMania 19. The two icons also shared a few words after the epic encounter.

The Rock and Steve Austin share the emotional conversation they had after WrestleMania 19

A clip from Stone Cold’s Biography on A&E shows both men recalling what they said to each other after WrestleMania 19. The Rock remembered that emotional moment of pinning Steve Austin, getting up, and pushing the referee “Earl Hebner” out of the way. The Great One stated he thanked the Texas Rattlesnake for all he has done and said, “I Love You”.

On the other hand, Steve Austin stated The Rock knew he was going to retire after that. The Great One also understood that the decision wasn’t an easy one to make. The Texas Rattlesnake recalled two “tough a** guys”, in front of 54,000+ people, telling each other I Love You.

Fans might both legends making an appearance at this year’s Showcase of Immortals

Steve Austin came out of retirement last year and faced Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. As far as The Rock is concerned, he hasn’t appeared on WWE TV for the last four years.

Well, according to Dave Meltzer, The Great One might make a cameo appearance at this year’s mega event. However, unlike Steve Austin, the chances of The Rock wrestling a match there are very less.

He may show up. But he turned down wrestling. https://t.co/ZOmwdwNMpE — . (@davemeltzerWON) January 31, 2023

They are rumors going around that the Texas Rattlesnake could face LA Knight at WrestleMania 39. Although the Hall of Famer has denied everything recently, fans still have hope.

WWE RUMOR: LA Knight vs Stone Cold Steve Austin at #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/OfHTkeqn41 — Nautical Demon (@nauticaldemon) March 13, 2023

Nevertheless, The Rock and Steve Austin can get the crowd going without performing in the ring. If they end up making an appearance, WrestleMania 39 will certainly be an event to remember.

